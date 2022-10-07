Our County, Our Centennial

El Korah Shriners members are decked out while riding their Tin Lizzies in the 2016 Apple Blossom Parade. The Snake River Shrine Club's annual fundraiser auction is at 1 p.m. Sunday in Girvin Hall at the Malheur County fairgrounds.

 The Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — An annual auction held by El Korah Shriners — Snake River Shrine Club gets underway Sunday. It will begin at 1 p.m. in Girvin Hall at the Malheur County fairgrounds.

The event will also include a silent auction with concessions being made available to attendees all day long.



