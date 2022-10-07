ONTARIO — An annual auction held by El Korah Shriners — Snake River Shrine Club gets underway Sunday. It will begin at 1 p.m. in Girvin Hall at the Malheur County fairgrounds.
The event will also include a silent auction with concessions being made available to attendees all day long.
Some of items on the auction block include: dog food, hand tools, sporting goods, and produce — namely apples, onions and potatoes.
Notices for the event remind community members that contributions are “appreciated and will support a worthy cause.”
For more details about the auction and how the proceeds from the auction will be used, the Argus reached out to Lloyd Thurman, one of the Shriners behind the event, who has been a member since 1983.
He started off by saying that he thought this auction has been around for “about 60 years.” The purpose: To collect as much money as possible and then use those funds to purchase food to deliver to Shriners Children’s Portland hospital in Wilsonville, which is just outside of Portland.
Thurman described how in years past, the group delivered a beef in a refrigerated trailer. This year, however, non-perishable and canned food items will be the cargo.
He said that on the morning of Oct. 15, the group will be loading up a trailer with all of the goods they collect and begin “heading north” to their Wilsonville destination.
Thurman said that they will be making a stop in Baker City to pick up additional food donations, as well as La Grande and Hermiston before continuing on to the Portland area.
He said that during one of their past deliveries, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office “sent out their deputies” and escorted their trailer “in the fast lane” to their next stop.
Thurman said that on the way they encounter motorists honking and waving offering their support to the group’s efforts.
He said that there will be “8 or 9 of us from this area going in that direction” and that they “will be picking up additional people along the way.”
“This thing is big, you know,” stated Thurman.
He said that while the group has “a small budget we operate on,” different Shriner’s clubs throughout the state contribute funds to the cause.
“Harney County (club) collected over $55,000 already,” said Thurman.
He explained that what happens once they arrive at their final destination, that they meet with “accountants from the food industry” who tally up the monetary value of the food being brought over. He said the year prior to the COVID pandemic’s start, they delivered “935,000 dollars worth of food.”
Thurman said that the Wilsonville hospital is “primarily an orthopedic hospital” but also has a research center and that “tons and tons of food” have gone to the hospital.
“There have been well over a million people helped,” he said.
As far as being a part of the organization goes, Thurman said that much of the time when the group does their charitable work, they’re usually in costume so they often go unrecognized by friends, neighbors and others in their communities.
“Most are retired people and come from all walks of life,” he said.
Thurman went on to say that older people have more time on their hands than younger people, noting that being a part of the organization can help them to “stay active.”
As for the auction, the subsequent trek across the state and all of the preparation involved, there were new skills for members to acquire.
“It’s been a learning process for us, too,” said Thurman.
