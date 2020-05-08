ONTARIO — In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, classified staff members, parents and students of Aiken Elementary School, along with Lefty, one of Aiken Elementary Principal Tobey Huddleston’s donkeys, had a message of support for the teachers of their school:
“Teachers are better than carrots. And we love carrots a lot.”
The message, shown on the side of Huddleston’s trailer, was part of an appreciation parade that was a surprise to the teachers of Aiken Elementary.
Parents lined up outside of the parking lot and drove through slowly, honking their horns, displaying signs and throwing treats (including candy, self-care supplies and even pre-packaged gelatin shots with alcohol in them) for the teachers.
The parade started off as a normal supply pick-up at Aiken Elementary, where teachers and other staff members were lined up in the Aiken parking lot with bags of students’ belongings that they could pick up.
Huddleston said the classified staff of Aiken Elementary planned the surprise appreciation parade, which started just as the pick-up was wrapping up.
