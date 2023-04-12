On April 10, at 2:15 p.m., the Canyon County Dispatch Center received an emergency phone call from residents at a home in the 400 block of North 11th Avenue regarding a report of gun shots fired. The two victims in the home reported a known suspect, passed by the residence, and fired shots into the home and a vehicle parked in front. Fortunately, no one was injured during the shooting.
Caldwell Police Officers responded to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. Additional Caldwell PD Officers began to search the area for the suspect and the van used in the shooting.
The investigation quickly led the officers to the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Morrison. Morrison was located at a home in the 500 block of Borchers Lane where he surrendered peacefully with the assistance of the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and the Middleton Police Department.
A nearby school was briefly put into “hall check” and was released once the suspect was apprehended. Detectives from Caldwell PD have taken over the follow-up investigation concerning the circumstance surrounding the shooting.
Morrison is charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, stalking, malicious injury to property, and violating a civil protection order.
The department expresses gratitude to the multi-jurisdictional response from neighboring agencies which was paramount in the swift and safe apprehension of a dangerous, gun-wielding suspect.
“I am thankful for our police officers and our partnership with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. Crime knows no boundaries and our continued partnership is crucial in the prevention and response to criminal activity,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police.
