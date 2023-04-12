CALDWELL

On April 10, at 2:15 p.m., the Canyon County Dispatch Center received an emergency phone call from residents at a home in the 400 block of North 11th Avenue regarding a report of gun shots fired. The two victims in the home reported a known suspect, passed by the residence, and fired shots into the home and a vehicle parked in front. Fortunately, no one was injured during the shooting.



