Shortened calendar favored by Ontario School District respondents

The Ontario School Board, at its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 23, covered topics related to the shortened school week among other discussion items.

 Griffin Hewitt | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Ontario School Superintendent Nicole Albisu wanted to “give an update” to the board on the district’s “compressed calendar” at the most recent meeting of the Ontario School Board on Jan. 23.

She started by saying how she is bringing data back to the board in the form of survey results pertaining to the shorter, four-day school weeks.



Tags

Load comments