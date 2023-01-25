Shortened calendar favored by Ontario School District respondents

ONTARIO — Ontario School Superintendent Nicole Albisu wanted to “give an update” to the board on the district’s “compressed calendar” at the most recent meeting of the Ontario School Board on Jan. 23.
She started by saying how she is bringing data back to the board in the form of survey results pertaining to the shorter, four-day school weeks.
“What we have here is, starting out, I just want to remind you of the benefits, what we’ve perceived as the benefits of a schedule like this,” she said.
Albisu noted that there were “many things” that staff wanted to accomplish with this compressed calendar, some of which were to “decrease the need for substitute teachers” as well as “recruit and retain staff.”
She also stated that other goals included increasing “professional development,” “give more planning time to teachers,” “improve attendance for staff and students” and help provide “increased family time.”
Albisu made mention that this schedule allowed for working age students to balance their studies and their employment. She said that another component of this calendar allowed for “more instructional time for our student athletes” and reduces the amount of missed class time.
As a reminder of “where [the district] is at,” Albisu gave a run-down of the number of teacher and student days, comparing last year’s totals with this year’s totals, noting a reduction in the amount. Teacher days, including paid holidays, for last year were 191, this year that total was 179. The amount of student days for last year were 176, this year was 159.
“Instructional hours, last year, we were at 1,055, we were able to increase to 1,071 this year. Professional development, we went from 69 hours to 75 hours,” said Albisu.
She then gave the totals for “teacher work hours” to which she said “these are what we call our work days” saying this is when teachers do their “grading and things like that” went from 48 hours to 63 hours.
“So, one thing I did want to point out is that we work really hard to ensure no employee had a reduction in salary as a result of this. I know you all felt strongly about that,” said Albisu, “And we made sure that happened.”
She also said that instructional time for students was “either maintained or increased, in this case, it was increased.”
Albisu then said that Taryn Smith, Public Relations & Communication, put together a survey about the four-day school week in which the results are broken up by feedback from parents and community, students and staff.
She said she was initially not in support of the modified school week, but she is now.
Albisu said that “about 80% said yes” in response to wanting the compressed calendar model to continue. She estimated that by the evening of the meeting, about 500 people had taken the survey.
A recurring theme in the results of the survey is that half-day school days on Fridays were not favored by respondents with the sentiment being to either show up for a full day or have no school at all on that day because “it would be easier to plan for child care.”
School Board Director Eric Evans questioned the results from the staff portion of the survey (approximately 100 respondents) in which the question was posed of whether there was a decrease in pay. He asked why there were any “yes” responses and asked why respondents answered this way.
“I guarantee nobody got less money,” answered Albisu.
She continued by saying that this could have been “adjustments” if an employee switched insurance this year.
Vice Board Chairwoman Blanca Rodriguez suggested that perhaps those respondents did not understand the question fully.
Evans acknowledged this saying, “that’s fair, but 10% of people responded this way.” He said that it would “be kind of nice to know” why there were roughly ten people who answered this way.
Further discussion suggested that perhaps the answers came from hourly employees who saw a temporary reduction in the amount of hours they worked.
