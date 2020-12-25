Shop with a Cop version 2020: What other agencies are doing for kids

MALHEUR COUNTY
Shop With a Cop, is an annual holiday tradition in which local law enforcement officers take to the stores with local children who have been referred by agencies such as the Department of Human Services (DHS). While local law enforcement agencies were able to apply for the program this year, it was uncertain until the last minute whether DHS would be helping out or officers would be on their own to raise money for donations this year due to the pandemic.
Malheur County Sheriff’s Office
Catching up with the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office to find out more about what this year’s program will look like or what alterations have to be made due to the ongoing pandemic.
In a phone interview with Undersheriff Travis Johnson on Tuesday, he said that staff have received donations in excess of $1,000.
“Give out a little bit of Christmas joy,” said Johnson.
He said that this year they had received a “good chunk of money and gift certificates.” Each year, according to Johnson, the office gets several donations that they can give out to the community.
“Donations are usually always anonymous,” stated Johnson.
He went on to describe how members from DHS and Lifeways, a local mental health facility, “did the shopping” and deputies from the Sheriff’s office will do the deliveries, a total of six.
“It’s really cool to see the community’s outpouring of support for law enforcement and those in need,” stated Johnson.
Ontario Police Department
Reaching out to Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero about the department’s plans to safely do a version of Shop With a Cop, the newspaper learned how charitable giving will take place in the city this year.
“OPD is doing a toy delivery to pre-selected families that were selected by DHS the Boys & Girl’s Club [of the Western Treasure Valley] and OPD. We will be delivering the toys Thursday (Christmas Eve) to all recipients. About 10-15 families total. Walmart did not fund us this year, so OPD took initiative to solicit donations from the community,” wrote Romero in an email received on Dec. 22.
