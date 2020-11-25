Shop with a Cop program sees some changes; What some local law enforcement agencies are doing differently this year

Jakob Kinard, a Nyssa youth, assisted by Nyssa Police Chief Raymond Rau, fills some of his family’s wish list during a special Shop With a Cop event held in December of 2019. Due to the pandemic this year, the program will shape up differently, with officers not likely taking children shopping, but doing the shopping for them.

 Griffin Hewitt, file | The Argus Observer

MALHEUR COUNTY

Shop with a Cop is a program in which representatives from law enforcement agencies from throughout Malheur County take underprivileged youth out to shop during the month of December.

This year, however, the tradition of taking the children shopping, during which time they pick out gifts for their immediate family members and themselves, is taking a different shape. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the protocols for reaching the kids has had to undergo some alterations.

The Argus checked in with a few local area law enforcement agencies to find out more about what this year’s program is shaping up to look like.

Malheur County Sheriff’s Office

Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe, in a phone interview on Monday afternoon and subsequent voicemail said that the committee started working on a modified version of the traditional shop with a cop model. He explained that this year the program would consist of “several different deliveries on Christmas Eve made for Christmas Day.”

Wolfe said that the finer details are still being worked out.

Nyssa Police Department

Nyssa Police Chief Raymond Rau said that his department will also be “doing things differently this year.” He said that they will be collecting unwrapped toys and will be delivering those gifts to children in their community that have been identified as in need.

When first outlining what the plan is going to be for Nyssa, Rau explained that the idea is to raise some money, get toys, and delivers those gifts in patrol cars.

Ontario Police Department

Ontario Chief of Police Steven Romero said that his department is looking into collecting and delivering toys to local area youth that are in need. However, he was unsure about the logistics of making the deliveries.

