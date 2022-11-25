Shop local this Saturday

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Looking for ways to get holiday shopping done and give back to the local community at the same time? Small Business Saturday is that opportunity and this Saturday is the time to do it.
This national movement first began in 2010 when it was “founded by American Express in 2010” according to information found on the US Small Business Administration’s (SBA) website. The SBA has also served as an official co-sponsor for this event since 2011.
In a phone interview with Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce President John Breidenbach, it was explained how local businesses do a significant amount of their business during the holiday season and it’s important to “drive people to those businesses.”
“We hope that people take the opportunity to support small businesses in our community,” he said.
Fruitland Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Krista King said in an email received on Nov. 23 that the organization is prompting everyone who visits their social media channels to “shop small and local.” She went on to say that the Chamber is encouraging shoppers to visit small businesses all through this holiday season and not just on Small Business Saturday.
“We will emphasize Small Business Saturday but will keep the momentum going throughout the season by also using the term ‘Small Business Season’,” she said.
King described another event to bring attention to small businesses is Christmas on Main Street. She said that the event will have a “Business Passport Walk” with area businesses “lined up on Main Street” and taking part in a business decorating contest with visitors getting a stamp in their passport booklets upon visiting those businesses.
Another holiday-themed shopping experience that King highlighted involves forming a “cash mob,” which is a play on the term “flash mob” where a seemingly random group of people gets together to perform a choreographed dance routine. A cash mob works differently, she explained.
“[W]e are in the works planning a Cash Mob where we get a group of people together to go shop our local businesses and “cash mob” them by making purchases. It will be a fun event for last minute Christmas Shopping and offer networking opportunities for our members,” said King.
She said that the date and time for this event is still to be determined, but the plan is for the cash mob to visit “several local Fruitland businesses.”
Another option that customers have to keep their shopping dollars in the local community is to utilize the Shop Four Rivers e-gift card.
First launched in 2020 by TVCC’s Small Business Development Center, the program has a wide range of participating local businesses at which to use the gift card. A full list of these businesses can be found at: www.shopfourrivers.com/.
