Shop local this Saturday

Have some holiday shopping to do this season? Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to keep their dollars in the community by giving local shops their business.

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Looking for ways to get holiday shopping done and give back to the local community at the same time? Small Business Saturday is that opportunity and this Saturday is the time to do it.

This national movement first began in 2010 when it was “founded by American Express in 2010” according to information found on the US Small Business Administration’s (SBA) website. The SBA has also served as an official co-sponsor for this event since 2011.



