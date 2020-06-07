ONTARIO — The novel coronavirus COVID-19 changed the way health care is delivered.
For those seeking the services of a mental health-care provider or mental health counselor, other challenges make it more difficult to get the necessary treatment.
Tess Shellenbarger, executive director and dual diagnosis therapist at TFP Therapeutic Services in Ontario, said during a telephone interview that the COVID-19 crisis has has impacted mental health clients in negative ways.
“People have had to isolate. People who are predisposed to paranoia become paranoid,” explained Shellenbarger.
“We stayed open, kept our doors open the whole time.”
Shellenbarger alleges that people needing mental health were being turned away from local emergency rooms and being told it was because they were saving beds for COVID-19.
“You don’t leave mental health clients wandering around the county without some kind of safety net,” Shellenbarger explained.
She also said that seeing a counselor is typically done in prson and that there is a human connection that happens when a client seeks treatment for mental diagnoses.
“Human connection makes them well,” Shellenbarger said.
She said the stay at home orders which were put in place to protect citizens from COVID-19, has affected those being treated for mental health diagnoses as it has led to some clients developing conditions such as agoraphobia or fear of leaving the house. Shellenbarger said that many of these people are afraid of being exposed to COVID-19 that they will not make reasonable accommodations for themselves to leave their place of residence.
“Hunkered down like it’s a foxhole,” she said.
Shellenbarger said that her facility has been “bombarded” with inquires and phone calls and requests for appointment.
“You can’t abandon the human race because of a little bug,” she said.
Feedback from facilities
The Argus reached out to local area medical facilities cited by Shellenbarger as turning patients away for comment.
Anita Kissee Public Relations Manager for St. Luke’s Health System stated in an email exchange received on Tuesday afternoon that the St. Luke’s Fruitland Medical Plaza is not a psychiatric facility.
“Intermountain Hospital is the psychiatric hospital in Boise along with a new one in Meridian,” said Kissee.
“That is an emergency room, not a hospital. We transfer all behavioral health patients to the other facilities I mentioned in my last email,” she went on to say in a follow-up email in reference to the Fruitland site.
The Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario’s president Ken Hart, provided comments regarding the alleged turning away of patients in a telephone interview on Wednesday morning.
“That never happened and we never turned anyone away,” Hart noted.
“That would be a violation of our regulatory guidelines. All emergency rooms have to take patients.”
Hart also mentioned that the medical center did not reach capacity for the number of beds that are available at the facility. He stated that the center “never got close to filling up those beds in our Ontario location.”
“We don’t want people to think that there is no availability.”
Griffin Hewitt is a news reporter at The Argus Observer. He can be reached at (541) 823-4814 or by emailing griffinh@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
