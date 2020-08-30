Shifting proposal: Petitioners want county court to talk about moving state border regularly

VALE — There have been several discussions over the years about redrawing the boundaries of Oregon and adjoining states to connect regions of like interests, economies and politics.
The most likely state to be included in any redrawing is Idaho, since it is that state proponents want to merge much of Oregon, with.
Other states have included Washington and California, separating the less populated rural areas of Oregon with like regions of those states and merging with the whole state of Idaho. Some proposals have eastern Oregon merging with Idaho and eastern Washington.
Other proposals would also have southwest Oregon connect with part of northern California to create another state down there, as well as the eastern combination.
Now another proposal, to create Greater Idaho, has made to the ballot in four counties, either by petition or a county commission referral to give voters a chance to weigh in on the issue. Signatures are still being collected on initiatives petitions to get the issue on the ballot in 11 counties, including Malheur, according to a new release from Move Oregon’s Border.
The ballot title for measure in Malheur County, approved by District attorney David Goldthorpe, reads, “Requires County Court meeting regarding relocation of Oregon,” requiring only discussion of the idea once every few months.
“If passed, the petitions requires the Malheur County Court to meet to discuss how to promote the interests of Malheur County in any negotiations regarding the relocation of the Oregon-Idaho border,’’ the summary reads.
The current proposal, if eventually adopted in full, would take Idaho’s border clear to the southern coast. The northwest corner of Oregon, from Lane County to the Columbia River, spilling into portions of Wasco, Jefferson and Deschutes counties, are not included in greater Idaho.
Mike McCarter, president of Move Oregon’s Border, said the organization will be collecting signatures in the 11 counties for the May 2012 Primary Election, and Douglas County even though the issues is on the ballot by commission referral.
‘We invited other county board and county courts to let their voters have a say on this important issue on May 18, 2021,” McCarter stated in the release. “Let the people decide which state government is more suited to their county’’s economy and values. Rural Oregon’s concerns are trampled on in Salem. We call on citizens to ask their county commissioners about this.’
Believing that voters will approve his measures, McCarter wrote, “the will of the people should cause at lease one state government to do studies to work out the financial and practical details of the relocation. If the state governments come to an agreement in 2021, then in 2022 than can submit their plan to rural Oregon for a vote to approve it.”
