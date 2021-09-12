ONTARIO — Oregon residents this past week, and into Monday, are having the opportunity to weigh in draft redistrict proposals drawn by Oregon lawmakers serving on interim redistricting committees.
People have been testifying according to congressional districts, and Second Congressional residents, which includes those in Malheur County, got their first turn Wednesday afternoon and again on Friday morning.
Although there is an interim committee for each body, they are holding joint hearings. At the end of the district hearings, the hearings on Monday will be open to residents of any district.
Oregon’s sprawling Second Congressional District is currently all of Oregon east of the Cascades and spills over into southwest Oregon. There were comments from several people who were more interested is the legislative district than the federal districts.
The leadoff witness was state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-District 30, who said it is important to keep the communities with the same interests together. He said Harney and Grant counties share administrative workers. The two counties share the 24th Judicial District.
Prineville Mayor Jason Beebe said his town should not be spilt between legislative districts, a current proposal.
Todd Nash, a commissioner from Wallowa County, said he would like to see Baker, Union and Wallowa counties as one district since they have common interests, such as wilderness.
Friday’s hearing
The House and Senate Interim Committees on redistricting will be wrapping up their hearings Monday taking comments from residents of any of Oregon’s Congressional Districts, with the Second District leading off Friday’s sessions.
Although the state’s largest congressional district stretches from Idaho to Oregon, most of the comments Friday were directed toward putting the Bend area in the Third District, which would be more urban than the Second District.
Dave Park, from the Bend area, complained that Bend is ignored by most of the Second District, saying the city is passed up for town halls, while they are held in Burns, Ontario and other smaller communities.
The proposed change for the Second District would be to put Wasco, Jefferson and the northwest corner of Deschutes in the Third District.
However, one person commented that one urban area should be pared with a rural area to promote diversity and ease the urban-rural divide.
Peter Hall, from the western side of state — not the city of Ontario’s HR manager — said the current redistricting process is leaving out voters who do not register for any political party. There is software that would allow for a more fair process, he said.
