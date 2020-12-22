Malheur County Sheriff's Office logo

Individuals who get pulled over for a traffic stop by a Malheur County Sheriff in the next couple days may be in for a surprise: a $50 bill in lieu of a citation or ticket.

For the seventh consecutive year, Malheur County Sheriff’s deputies will be dispensing more than $1,000, $50 at a time.

Anonymous donors ask that deputies hand out the money in hopes of brightening someone’s holidays.

Those deputies who want to participate have been doling out cash for about the past week, according to Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe in a phone interview on Monday.

The Secret Santa program typically draws tears and, prior to the COVID pandemic, was also known to draw hugs from recipients of the cash.

