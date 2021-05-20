PAYETTE COUNTY — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her 66-year-old husband, Donald Gonzalez, in Payette on Wednesday.

According to new information from Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech on Wednesday afternoon, Sharon Gonzalez, 63, was taken into custody and faces a charge of aggravated battery, which is a felony in Idaho.

The stabbing is said to have occurred at the couple's home.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation.

Police initially responded to a phone call reporting aggravated battery at 10 a.m. Wednesday, after the victim arrived at St. Luke's in Fruitland to be treated.

