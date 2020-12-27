MALHEUR COUNTY
New Year’s Eve is just days away, and with it typically comes a rise in cases of people driving under the influence.
Although reports show that more people are reaching for intoxicants overall this year due to COVID, Malheur County Sheriff Wolfe says he has not noticed a major uptick in cases of driving under the influence, however, the timing has changed.
“It’s kind of interesting, because historically most of your impaired driving comes from the weekends,” he said. “The thing I have noticed lately though, is it is not specific to weekends, it is all week long. In that aspect, there are a few more DUI cases.”
“We encourage people if you are under the influence of anything — whether it is alcohol, marijuana, whatever it is that inhabits coordination of driving — to not drive,” the sheriff said. “And so that means if you are going to get to that point of intoxication, then you need to be at home when you do it or have someone that can safely drive.”
The sheriff’s office does get about $3,000 to $4,000 each year from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to help do specialized operations related to driving under the influence. For these, Wolfe’s deputies typically set up outside of major events to watch for impaired driving. The federal money helps pay for overtime.
“One big event historically has been Superbowl weekend, and oftentimes we use if for the Jordan Valley rodeo,” he said. “Almost every year, it used to be that somebody would have a serious crash with serious injuries or death while leaving.”
He said enhancing enforcement around those weekends has helped in that effort
“I bet it’s been three or four years since we’ve had a crash,” he said, noting that it is likely word got out he and his deputies were patrolling for drunken drivers.
When it comes to you, he said there is not a rise in cases of driving under the influence for ages 18 to 21, remarking that “it’s been a long time since seen one come across that was under 18.”
He recalled evidence of alcohol in a fatal crash in November that killed 20-year-old Cody Hall, of Ontario, when he ran into a commercial trailer.
“That one was bad,” Wolfe said, saying the local youth was “actually a pretty good kid,” who was on his way to see his girlfriend.
While the number is low, the sheriff said, “One is too many.”
“In a situation like that, it affected a lot of people, family and close friends of that family, too,” he said.
