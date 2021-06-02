WEISER
Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech will be among the various speakers who will lead a discussion on the Second Amendment and sanctuary city status at the 2021 Washington County Republican Central Committee’s Lincoln Day banquet on Friday at 6 p.m.
“I will be speaking alongside Washington County Sheriff Matt Thomas and Adams County Sheriff Ryan Zollman (as a panel) at this event,” wrote Creech in an email Monday. “Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will speak about this issue first and kick off the discussion that will follow.”
Creech added that the event provides for residents of southwestern Idaho to have their voices heard by those who aim to serve them.
“This is an opportunity for the citizens of Adams County, Washington County, and Payette County to ask questions and interact with the Idaho Attorney General and the Sheriff from each county,” he wrote.
The banquet will be held at the Weiser Elks Lodge, 38 W. Idaho St., Weiser. For ticket information, call John Jensen at (208) 724-6564 or Jonna Duvall-Williams at (208) 550-1435. Tickets are limited.
