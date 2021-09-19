VALE — A man who allegedly burgled a business in Vale on Sept. 14 was apprehended shortly thereafter, as he decided to go outside and talk to police who were interviewing victims about what had happened, and police recognized the shoes he was wearing as one’s that likely left a footprint at the scene of the crime.
According to Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe, a 911 call was placed shortly after 2:30 a.m. from a place on Court Street that is a small gun shop.
A dog was “going crazy in the middle of the morning,” alerting owners that someone may be in the store (which is adjacent to their apartment in a 2-story building), according to the sheriff. The reporting party had gone downstairs with her father and boyfriend and saw that an intruder had what was believed to be a firearm case belonging to another family member. The intruder had left before deputies arrived.
During their investigation, deputies found a box of stolen guns that had been left on the roof of the building. The flat roof still had puddles of water from recent storms and “perfect” wet shoeprint was next to the water.
While they were interviewing victims, the alleged intruder happened to be in the area and started to give police his comments on what he thinks of it. In talking to him, deputies realized what he was saying didn’t add up and where eventually able to determine that the wet shoeprint matched the treads of the man talking to them.
Armando Garcia, 39, of Nyssa, who had been apparently staying in an apartment right next store, was arrested on multiple charges, including theft in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm, burglary one and aggravated theft.
He is lodged in the Malheur County Jail, where he is being held on an $80,000 security bond and waiting for his next court appearance.
