Teams of people participating in the search area, including search and rescue crews from Baker, Umatilla and Union counties, had to navigate through difficult terrain that is full of brush which could easily conceal a person who was laying on the ground.
Gwen Brunelle, 27, of Boise, was last seen in Malheur County at about noon on June 27. On Friday, her car was found on the Succor Creek Road, about half a mile from U.S. Highway 95 in Malheur County. Search and rescue crews have been searching for several days in the area.
Teams of people participating in the search area, including search and rescue crews from Baker, Umatilla and Union counties, had to navigate through difficult terrain that is full of brush which could easily conceal a person who was laying on the ground.
Baker County Sheriff's Office
A mobile command unit is stationed where an extensive coordinated ground search was taking place for a missing Boise woman on Thursday near Jordan Valley. The search did not turn up anything new.
Baker County Sheriff's Office
Gwen Brunelle, 27, of Boise, was last seen in Malheur County at about noon on June 27. On Friday, her car was found on the Succor Creek Road, about half a mile from U.S. Highway 95 in Malheur County. Search and rescue crews have been searching for several days in the area.
JORDAN VALLEY — After teams of searchers turned up nothing new on Thursday, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office has suspended searches for a missing 27-year-old woman from Boise who was last seen in Jordan Valley on June 27.
Malheur County Undersheriff Dave Kesey provided an update over the phone on Friday afternoon.
He said dozens of volunteers assisted Malheur County Search and Rescue in its latest push to find 27-year-old Gwen Brunelle.
Kesey said those searching included search and rescue crews from Baker, Umatilla and Union counties, Idaho Fish and Game, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit along with volunteers who are Brunelle’s friends and family members. They spent the better part of the day conducting a ground search that was a coordinated effort with all those people, he said.
“The ground search resulted in nothing new being located,” he said.
An earlier social media post shared by Andy Brunelle stated that it was thought she either wandered off or was abducted. In the update Friday, however, Kesey said there was “nothing leading us toward an abduction or foul play or anything. More of the things we have found are leading toward a mental health episode or self-harm.”
He said the area has been searched extensively, including ground searches, as well as aerial searches from a helicopter and airplane. Searchers also have used dogs, drones, UTVs and horses in conducting the search.
“We were hoping feet on the ground would have turned up something,” Kesey said. “We’re still open to something new coming in, but as far as that location, we have nothing to keep us looking there.”
The search was nearby where Brunelle’s car was found, which was on Succor Creek Road about half a mile from U.S. Highway 95 on July 7.
Kesey said it was confirmed her car was not disabled, but “running and fine.”
Brunelle left Boise on June 26. She is described as 5-foot-7 and weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and medium brown hair.
Anybody who sees her is urged to contact Malheur County dispatch at (541) 473-5125 or Boise Police at (208) 377-6790.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.