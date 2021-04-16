Sheriff confirms: ‘Bag with bones’ found in rural area

PAYETTE
A citizen reported finding “a bag with bones in it near Blacks Bridge,” on Thursday afternoon, according to an email reply from Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech. The bridge is in a rural area northeast of New Plymouth along the Payette River and near a wildlife management area.
Creech said that deputies along with Payette County Coroner Keith Schuller responded to the scene at about 5:20 p.m., and that there was no further information regarding the incident available at that time.
“Sometimes the coroner can determine if the bones are human or not, but he may need to send them off to be looked at by someone else,” he said, adding that he would check back when the report was complete.
Schuller in an interview this morning said that he did respond at the scene and collected the bones, and “sifted it all last night.”
“I did find it was deer,” he said adding that he used his coroner’s book which identifies an assortment of bones in order to confirm the finding.
“It was old — really, really old. Animals had eaten a lot of it,” he said, adding that somebody must have boned out deer parts and left it there years ago.
Last year, Schuller responded to a similar report in Payette, that turned out to be cow bones.
While the Idaho Department of Fish and Game does not have rules that disallow leaving bones of animals behind, however, as those findings can often lead to investigations into poaching it is discouraged when possible, with the preference being to bag them up and throw them away at home or through a game processor.
