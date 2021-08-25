VALE — Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says that some government leaders, including Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, are using the COVID-19 pandemic to enforce unconstitutional mandates that “are testing the waters of tolerance for the loss of freedom to alleged safety.” He says he believes his job as the elected sheriff is not to protect the health of the citizens he serves, but rather to protect the rights, freedoms and liberties of those citizens to choose how to protect their own health. Wolfe further states his department will not enforce mandates for masks or vaccines and furthermore “will resist future unconstitutional mandates.”
Citing words of Ben Franklin and Rand Paul, Wolfe aims to send the aforementioned information in a letter to Brown on Aug. 20. He penned it the day after Brown’s most recent announcement mandating vaccination for two more groups of workers — school staff and related volunteers, and health-care workers. On Aug. 9, Brown mandated COVID-19 vaccination for state employees and said she was reinstating the indoor mask rule. And on Tuesday, Brown announced she would reinstate her rule for masks in indoor settings.
Wolfe is asking citizens to join him in supporting the letter by signing a petition he is circulating so that support for freedom of choice “comes from the people of Malheur County, not just the Sheriff,” according to a post about the letter on the sheriff’s Facebook page.
During a phone conversation this morning, Wolfe said that his goal, while maybe not realistic, is to gather 4,000 to 5,000 signatures by Sept. 7, then send those along with the letter.
Signature forms are available at the Sheriff’s Office in Vale and at Community Corrections In Ontario. Additionally, Wolfe will be available to talk to citizens about the letter and petition on Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Travis Schneider’s Tool Rental, 285 Washington St., Vale.
“The citizens of Malheur County are good, hard-working, free-thinking people, who possess a high degree of common sense and a solid educational foundation,” Wolfe states in his letter to the governor.
The sheriff said his office has not been asked to uphold any of the mandates, but that if he was his answer is “No.” But his biggest focus is what he believes to be unconstitutional mandates.
“I’m not an anti-vaxxer,” he said. “I believe there are consequences for people’s actions.”
He said it should be an individual’s choice whether they are vaccinated, and nobody else’s business.
“It’s very unconstitutional to mandate somebody to take a vaccine that they may not believe in or maybe research indicates it’s not safe for them, and to mandate to do that or lose their job. It’s very unconstitutional and morally and ethically wrong for somebody to try to force that upon another person. It’s nobody’s business whether I get the vaccine or not. It’s nobody’s business whether I wear a mask or not.”
Stating that there was a lot of research on both sides regarding viability of wearing masks and getting vaccines, he believes that is why freedom of choice is important.
“So if I choose not to get the vaccine, and I get really really sick or die, that is a consequence of my decision not to get the vaccine,” he said. “And at some point, people have to be responsible for their own actions. You can’t govern all of that.”
Additionally, he reminded of the way laws work in Oregon, using an example of a citizen asking him what about laws regarding safety belts.
“That was enacted by the people, not mandated by the government,” Wolfe said.
That’s the way other laws in Oregon work, too, he says: through either ballot measures or initiatives by the people that are voted on by the people or through the legislative process, and federally, through the congressional process.
His letter states states the alleged science that had been evolving from state and federal agencies “had apparent political ideations” that area citizens have “seen through from the beginning.”
Wolfe’s letter states that the pandemic is not taken lightly, stating “we all have friends and relatives who have suffered as a result of his horrible disease.” However, he states that in no way should it mean that the government can subsequently “mandate that an individual or a population of people must forego their freedoms or liberties.”
Vaccines should be a personal choice and “no one else’s business,” Wolfe states in the letter, adding that at some point people have to realize there are consequences for their choices.”
He says true interest in the health of citizens would also take into consideration “the damage unnecessary mandates have caused by creating anxiety and mental health issues is those now faced with taking a vaccination they do not believe to be safe or lose their livelihoods,” Wolfe states.
