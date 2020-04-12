ONTARIO — Ontario’s temporary emergency pilot homeless shelter project was originally slated to conclude in April. This was reiterated by Ontario City Manager Adam Brown at Thursday night’s City Council work session. Much discussion over the future of the shelter took place, but no action was taken by the Ontario City Council during its meeting on on Thursday night.
The project is a joint effort between Community in Action, Origins Faith Community and the City of Ontario and is located on a site owned by the city on Oregon St.
Brown said Community in Action is securing funding to allow the project to last through May if an extension is approved.
Dustin Martinsen, a local attorney with Butler & Looney out of Vale, called into the meeting to deliver a prepared statement on behalf of Nichols Accounting Group.
“Nichols Accounting Group remains committed to helping find a solution for a more permanent placement of the homeless shelter in Ontario,” the statement began as read by Martinsen.
The statement continued by addressing issues of concern with the current location of the temporary homeless shelter and highlighted the increased risk of the shelter’s location due to the current pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Also cited within the statement by Nichols was the fact that New Hope Day Shelter has temporarily closed its doors in direct response to COVID-19 concerns.
The statement mentioned how rumors were circulating in the community about the participating entities seeking an extension for the temporary shelter. This is a proposal that Nichols Accounting Group opposes.
The next person to speak on this issue was Mary Butler, who lives in proximity to Nichols Accounting and the temporary shelter site. She said that she noticed groups of people “congregating” in the street at around 2 a.m. Butler said that other concerns included individuals from the temporary shelter wandering around her neighborhood, bothering her neighbors. Butler stated that her children asked her if they could move somewhere else because of the shelter.
The shelter opened about a week ago.
Butler said she does not want the temporary homeless shelter to be extended “at all.”
Following public comments, Heather Echeveste, housing programs director with Community in Action, gave a presentation telephonically to the Council.
She gave an update on the temporary shelter, saying that since the shelter has been open, Community in Action has been able to secure permanent housing for two different households who have already transitioned out of the shelter in that time.
Echeveste described one incident in which one of the individuals living at the site had “jumped over the fence.” She said this person was asked to leave without further incident. Other than that one issue, Echeveste said there were not other rule-breaking issues to report.
Mayor Riley Hill asked Echeveste whether there was a permanent on-site manager at the shelter. He also asked how social distancing is being maintained and in reference to the proposed extension for the shelter, Hill asked if she had spoken to anyone from any of the surrounding businesses regarding expanding the amount of time the shelter will be in operation.
Echeveste said that the site has “full overnight coverage” and volunteers are available to watch the shelter when paid staff are unavailable. As for maintaining social distancing guidelines, Echeveste said that individuals staying at the site have to go over a comprehensive checklist which does include going over any medical symptoms.
She said that while she had not personally contacted any of the businesses or residents about a possible extension, she could not speak for anyone else involved directly in the project.
The Argus reached out to representatives of the entities involved in the temporary shelter, as well as Nichols Accounting Group for comment.
James Vogt, pastor of Origins Faith Community, said that he reached out to Nichols on Friday morning and had not heard received a reply back as of 9 a.m.
“We will pick this back up next week,” said Barb Higinbotham, executive director of Community in Action, in an email on Friday afternoon.
Request for comment from Nichols Accounting Group was not returned by press time.
