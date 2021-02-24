Shelter concerns addressed at council meeting

ONTARIO
The transitional homeless shelter in Ontario, located at 123 N.E. Third Ave., the collaborative partnership between local nonprofit housing assistance agency Community in Action, local faith-based organization, Origins Faith Community and the City of Ontario, has raised concern from a citizen.
The concerned citizen, Ingeborg Dickerson, owner of the Huey apartments at NW Third Ave., submitted a letter addressed to Chief of Police Steven Romero, Mayor Riley Hill, and all members of the Ontario City Council, saying that after speaking to the “the lady who owns the Townhouse apartments,” the site where the shelters are and was “assured” that there would “a 6-foot fence to enclose the entire project.”
The letter continues saying “None of that is true.”
Dickerson also sent a letter Community in Action Executive Director Barb Higginbotham outlining an incident that occurred in late January in which a man was trespassed from the apartment property after the tenant’s dog barked at the man, who allegedly attacked the dog and “pulled a knife on my tenant.”
The letter states that the tenant informed Dickerson that the man “lives at the homeless shelter.”
She writes that she does not understand why a chainlink fence was not constructed around the property as “it would not impede visibility to drivers.”
At its second non-study session meeting on Tuesday, Ontario City Council, acknowledged the concerns in the letter and asked Priscilla Garcia, housing programs manager with Community in Action, to answer some of their questions pertaining to the concerns raised by Dickerson.
Garcia assured the council that the shelter site does have around the clock coverage, this does include “an all-night shift.”
She also noted that when the shelter first set up at this location in late December that the office, where an employee could be found, was situated in the “far corner” of the site. Garcia said that is has since been moved and is now “the first unit on the right” which provides easier access to shelter employees and volunteers.
Hill asked Garcia what “problems” have been documented at the site.
She said that there is an “open log about what’s going on” that is kept and updated. Garcia said that aside from “a few medical emergencies” which were tended to and resolved by emergency medical technicians, she has not been aware of other incidents.
She said that the entities have been “working with Lifeways” and “have to follow a case plan” in order to remain at the shelter site. This does include the rule of not keeping at kind of drug or alcohol “in any of the units.”
“If the rules aren’t followed, they leave,” stated Garcia.
She described how the shelter has 16 units and that last year, there were about 300 homeless people in this area.
Garcia confirmed that since the new site has been in operation, there have been three people who have found stable housing and been transitioned out of the shelter site.
“We do have a wait list right now,” she said.
Councilor John Kirby said that he had spoken to Dickerson and he said that her concerns are “deep and warranted” and wanted those concerns to be addressed.
Council President Freddy Rodriguez said that Community in Action has done “a really good job implementing” rules at the shelter site.
“I’ve been homeless, I know what it’s like,” stated Rodriguez.
He went on to describe how it’s preferable to follow rules and have a warm place to stay rather than sleep in a car.
“I agree, but we can only control what happens within our units,” said Garcia.
The discussion of a chainlink fence was brought up, which Garcia said would possibly make shelter stayers think they’re “living in a cage” and told the council that “we have a lot of people living with PTSD.”
Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings took to the podium to clarify some points regarding chainlink fences and why this option would not be as feasible at the new site.
He said that the first pilot shelter program, which was on North Oregon Street, was in an area that was zoned for industrial use, not residential and the current site is located in a residential area.
“It would look like a compound and not blend into a neighborhood,” said Cummings, “It would look so far out of place.”
He went on to say that the entities involved did what they could help the transitional shelter blend into the surroundings of a residential area.
Councilor Ken Hart clarified with Garcia that this transitional shelter site is a “temporary winter shelter” and then asked “when does it end?”
Garcia said that the scheduled ending date for the site, which is the second pilot project, would be April 30.
Councilor Eddie Melendrez wanted to hear more about the “successes” that have happened as a result of transitional shelter being in operation.
Garcia said that while there have been at least three people who have transitioned from the shelter, she is prohibited from sharing too much for privacy concerns, however, she said that they were able to find a young man his first apartment.
The newspaper reached out to Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero regarding the alleged incident outlined in Dickerson’s letter, a response was not received by press time.
Heather Echeveste, who is overseeing operation management at the shelter, in addressing the letter, responded in an email received on Tuesday afternoon saying she had not heard about it herself, but was open to discussions on the matter.
In an email received on Wednesday morning from Garcia, the newspaper learned more about the incident that prompted Dickerson’s letter.
“It was not a current tenant at the time who had started the incident. It was a homeless person who had been hanging out around [O]rigins and the shelter site trying to get into the units. We were never provided a name to verify who this person was or called about the incident till we received the letter,” she wrote, reiterating that it was “an unfortunate event” and encouraged anyone who experiences any “concerns or incidents” to “call dispatch and let staff know.”
