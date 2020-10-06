Sharp idea for a pointed problem — discarded syringes and needles

ONTARIO
Discarded syringes, used needles, and other sharp objects of a medical nature that are found in public places can now be disposed of safely thanks to Malheur County Health Department’s installation of three new sharps disposal drop boxes, two in Ontario and one in Vale. The two outdoor sharps container locations are: Valley Family Health Care in Vale and Mallard Grocery in Ontario; the only indoor location is Malheur County Health Department in Ontario and that location only allows drop-offs during business hours.
The Argus reached out to Mallard Grocery, and spoke with employee Joshua Evans about the new sharps container.
He said that the container was put in last week after Malheur County Health Department contacted the store, hoping to install the sharps container on the property. Having the sharps container on the premises is also helpful for employees of Mallard Grocery, as Evans explained.
“It makes it easier for cleaning up,” he said, referring to the upkeep of the parking lot.
Malheur County Health Department’s website offers a section on safety tips which includes a warning to “avoid touching or handling needles or syringes found in public places,” and goes on to state that parents and caregivers of young children need to remind kids to not touch these items should they find them on a playground or in a park.
How does one dispose of a syringe safely?
Malheur County Health Department’s website offers a “step-by-step guide” that covers the four basic steps required for safe disposal.
• Using gloves, preferably gardening or kitchen gloves, pick up the item. It is suggested that some people use something like pliers or tongs to physically pick the item up.
• Carefully place the item in a sharps container or a plastic water or juice bottle that has a lid.
• Close the container up tightly and seal the top with a piece of tape. Make sure the container is labeled “sharps do not recycle.”
• Dispose of syringes one at a time so as to “avoid potential harm” at the nearest drop box.
According to the Food and Drug Administration’s website, sharps containers should be: “made of heavy duty plastic, able to close with a tight-fitting puncture-proof lid without sharps being able to come out, upright and stable during use, leak-resistant and properly labeled.”
The FDA’s website also said needles and other sharps should not be improperly disposed of, including being thrown directly into the trash or recycling bin or flushed down the toilet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.