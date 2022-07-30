VALE — On Friday, Olympic silver medalist Bella Sims greeted citizens in Malheur County at the Vale City Pool for an event dubbed Dream Big Day. The event offered free swimming in honor of Sims’ gold medal win from the 2022 World Swimming Championships held June 17 to July 3 in Budapest, Hungary. This was done through Sims’ Dream Big Swim Fund, which provides “opportunities to learn to swim for all kids,” as stated on the event flyer.
Sims earned the gold medal in the 800m freestyle relay, anchoring the race for the U.S. team. She performed to expectations after swimming the second-fastest time on the team — 1:54.60, only one second behind seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, and finishing the race in championship-record time to earn the gold medal.
Sims was joined poolside by her family, including her father and mother, Shawn and Sheryl Sims; brother, Dylan Sims; grandmother, Sherri Hironaka; aunts Lynn McKinney and Chris Richter; and other family members.
Additionally, Emily Fuller of Vale, athlete from Special Olympics Idaho — which incorporates Malheur County, was in attendance. Fuller competed in the athletics competition at the 2022 Summer Games, earning a bronze medal in the 100-meter dash.
There were a plethora of games for youth to participate in during the Dream Big Day. The event began with a one-hour open swim before progressing into the various games, including ring toss, sharks and minnows, and go fish, a game where the swimmers dive down to the bottom of the pool to find and grab a toy. Additionally, there was a race involved in the event, allowing the local youth to demonstrate their swimming skills in front of two Olympic athletes.
A canopy was set up next to the pool for people to take pictures with Sims. There were also Dream Big t-shirts for $20, and a tote bag raffle, with tickets costing 25 cents per ticket or five for $1.
The event lasted three and a-half hours, with all proceeds going to the Vale City Pool.
