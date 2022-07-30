Purchase Access

VALE — On Friday, Olympic silver medalist Bella Sims greeted citizens in Malheur County at the Vale City Pool for an event dubbed Dream Big Day. The event offered free swimming in honor of Sims’ gold medal win from the 2022 World Swimming Championships held June 17 to July 3 in Budapest, Hungary. This was done through Sims’ Dream Big Swim Fund, which provides “opportunities to learn to swim for all kids,” as stated on the event flyer.

Sims earned the gold medal in the 800m freestyle relay, anchoring the race for the U.S. team. She performed to expectations after swimming the second-fastest time on the team — 1:54.60, only one second behind seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, and finishing the race in championship-record time to earn the gold medal.



