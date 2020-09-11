Several local highway projects on hold

ONTARIO
There have been a number of highway construction projects on the Oregon Department of Transportation docket, with some continuing into the fall to be completed next year and some, three projects in Malheur County, pushed into 2021.
Two upcoming projects include sidewalk ADA ramp upgrades at various intersections in downtown Vale, from Viking Drive to U.S.26, and various intersections along Main Street in Nyssa. According to ODOT both projects are scheduled to start mid-October to be completed October 2021.
They will entail sidewalk closures, pedestrian detours, shoulder closures and possible minor traffic delays.
Originally scheduled to start this year, but postponed until 2021 were chip seal projects on U.S. Highway 20/26 from Nyssa to Cairo Junction, U.S. 26 from Vale to Jamieson and Oregon Highway 201 between the Malheur River north of Ontario and Weiser Junction.
ODOT spokesman Tom Strandberg said the delay was a matter timing.
The paving project on Southeast Second Street, between Southeast 12th Ave and Southeast Fifth Avenue is expected to be completed in November, with major construction to finish up this month.
