ONTARIO — Members of the Ontario Kiwanis Club were disheartened on Friday after learning about the destruction of another tree at Lanterman Kiwanis Park. Member Bob Komoto informed the club in an email, including a bit of good news to help soften the blow.
“They are being watered more this year, but … I am sad to report that someone has vandalized another of our trees. … Sad,” he wrote.
The tree was 20 feet from the picnic shelter and is one that was planted in 2022. Someone snapped the top completely off the tree.
“So we just lost two years of growth,” Komoto said.
In a follow up email he said in 2022 a similar incident happened when “someone broke off the top half of a red maple” that was planted in the dog park there.
“The cost of that one was around $130,” he said.
The club left the bottom half of that tree there, “in case it sent out new leaves and limbs this year, but to no avail, it did not happen.”
The tree that was vandalized this year was one of the locust, which Komoto said “was doing so well from last year.”
That tree cost about $90.
Overall in 2022, the club planted five red maple and five locust trees.
“Three red maples did not make it through our hot summer last year and one was vandalized,” he said, however noted all the locust survived the high temperatures.
“This year we planted 5 red maples and 7 locust,” he said.
The city helps with more frequent watering at the club’s request and the trees seem to be doing OK. However, club members “go out and supplement the water by watering by hand with buckets,” as there is no water source at the park, Komoto said.
“We still have a ways to go in this hot summer.”
Ontario Kiwanians plant and stake trees at Lanterman Kiwanis Park each year. The group buys trees for the park and the city has a program that helps service clubs and their parks that will match some of the cost of the improvements, according to Komoto.
“Our Club put in a memorial bench in the park a few years ago, and that bench was vandalized,” he said. “We were able to still use the bench, but someone had broken off the arm rests and then used those to break off one end of the bench.”
Komoto said he was upset by the discovery he made.
In the group email, Kiwanian Vonnie Paul echoed that sentiment.
“Very disappointing and disheartening. Bummer.”
Kiwanian Janet Komoto in a later mentioned how the trees are meant to be an improvement for a community park.
“Why do people destroy community property? These trees will eventually provide a much-needed shaded area for the park,” she said.
Stating it was unfortunate news, Kiwanian Eddie Melendrez, who also serves on the Ontario City Council, talked about drumming up awareness in the neighborhood surrounding the park.
“I’ve been thinking about going door to door in the nearby neighborhood to create awareness around the work the Kiwanians and city have been doing to better the parks,” he said. “Maybe that message will make it to some of the youth and family members to reduce future vandalism.”
