WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Pickleball, a game played in pairs with a whiffle ball and paddle, is becoming popular in the valley as noted by Ontario Recreation District’s Executive Director of Recreation, Andrew Maeda.
In an email received on Jan. 14, Maeda, when asked what kinds of spring sports that he is seeing start to take shape, noted the growth in pickleball players playing.
“I have noticed one unique sport really growing within the last year around our community. Pickleball has really grown and we are now hosting programs and events for it. We have had a very large group of community members come together to play frequently at our recently painted pickleball courts located on our tennis courts,” wrote Maeda.
Fruitland is also a place where plckleball players find themselves partaking in this sport as Fruitland City Council heard from residents who wanted the city to complete the pickleball striping on the tennis courts. The council approved the added striping at a cost $1,200, however, the striping will not be ready for use until this spring. Maeda explained more about how this sport is good for youth in the community as well saying that the recreation district had a pickleball camp for youth and young adults to participate. He also made mention of the existence of pickleball pros.
“Overall, this sport has now become an international professional sport where athletes are winning a significant amount of money at national and international tournaments,” wrote Maeda.
