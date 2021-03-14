FRUITLAND
The COVID-19 pandemic has done a number on not only economic activity but on volunteer work as well; As reported by Fidelity Charitable, 66% of volunteers decreased or stopped volunteering. On the other side of that coin, the same report found that 73% of those volunteers plan to return to volunteering when it is safe to do so.
After being sidelined by the pandemic in 2020, Better Together, Inc. has announced that Serve Day for the Western Treasure Valley will return for 2021. During the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon at Heart ’n Home Hospice on Wednesday, Better Together president Tammy Vogt told attendees remotely about the need for help coming back from a year without progress.
“It’s simply an effort for the people who call our area home to come together to make a positive difference within our communities,” said Vogt.
Serve Day started 11 years ago, according to Vogt. Between 2017 and 2019, she stated that the annual program doubled in size and that 100 projects were completed in 2019 alone with the help of over 1,000 volunteers. Vogt said the idea came from “ a small group of people who had a similar vision for just improving the areas that we live in.”
After consulting with legal counsel, Vogt said her seven-person team determined the community needed to come together again for Serve Day.
The scope of eligible projects includes those benefitting senior citizens, park cleanups and beautification. Most projects will benefit communities in Malheur and Payette counties.
“Individual projects look like building wheelchair ramps, fixing sidewalks to reduce the risk of injury, replacing [windows with energy-efficient ones] to reduce heating bills, providing fans and installation of window air conditioners, providing wood for heating, things like that,” said Vogt.
Others include doing yard work for seniors who cannot do so alone, and painting facilities at fairgrounds.
“The purpose of the Better Together board is to connect resources with the need,” said Vogt. “We believe that we have great need in our counties and our cities, but we also believe that we have resources of people who care and people who want to support and make their communities a better place to live.”
Due to the ongoing pandemic, Vogt said only outdoor projects will be considered tis year.
“Speaking of volunteers, everybody can serve; We think it is one of the most beautiful things about Serve Day,” said Vogt. “[It] is a time where all of our walls can come down and I can paint a fence next to anybody whether I believe the same as they do politically or [religiously], whether I have the same economic [status], it doesn’t matter. It all goes out the window on this day, when we come together as a community and just serve together.”
Serve Day will be held Saturday, April 24, the same day as the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce’s annual Apple Jam, also set to return for 2021. Vogt said many projects can be finished by noon depending on the resources needed, and eligibility is open to all ages and service capacities.
