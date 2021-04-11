Serve Day projects start in 13 days! Volunteers needed

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
The 11th annual Community Serve Day will be April 24. This is a community development project that is presented by Better Together, Inc.
Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many community projects on hold.
This year, however, Serve Day Director Tammy Vogt and Volunteer Coordinator Evelyn Dame revealed that projects for this year’s event are still be evaluated in email messages received on Friday afternoon and evening.
“I think we will have around 50 projects. That is about half of what we had in 2019, but our goal this year was not to break any records. Rather, our goal was to prioritize the places with the most need and make a difference in the safest way possible,” wrote Vogt.
She also mentioned that more volunteers are needed as many of the “regular teams” are choosing to forego participating in light of COVID concerns.
Vogt also said that the “normal pathways for volunteer recruitment are still in flux due to the pandemic” and said that in years past, it was possible to sign up volunteers in person on the day of the event. She said this option is not available due to the inability of holding large gatherings for registration.
Dame echoed Vogt’s points, adding that another difference this year is that all of the projects will outdoors.
“Needs have not gone away during the last year, in fact, many have only been amplified since they were not addressed in 2020,” she wrote.
Dame said that by this time of year, with two weeks before the event, they “typically have several hundred more volunteers who have registered online” than they have so far this year.
“We have also expanded to have many more projects in Payette, Vale and Weiser than in past years and especially need volunteers from those communities to help meet those needs,” wrote Dame.
She said that most of the projects featured during the Serve Day “can be completed in just 2-2 1/2 hours” and also can “accommodate individuals, families and youth groups to work at times other than [April 24] helping with prep projects.”
