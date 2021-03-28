Serve Day less than four weeks away

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Do you have a project you need help with? If so, the 11th annual Community Serve Day, presented by Better Together, Inc., may be your opportunity to find such help.
Serve Day is “a day set aside for individuals, families, work teams and congregations to come together and make a positive impact in the communities in which they live, work and play,” according to a news release issued last week. It will take place on Saturday, April 24.
“We are excited to be able to present the Community Serve Day this year ,” said Tammy Vogt, Serve Day director in an email to the Argus on March 16.
The event was canceled in 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The
Serve Day leadership team will move Serve Day forward this year with precautions in place to keep participants safe, while allowing participants to be productive and have fun, according to Vogt.
“What started as just a few dozen people working on a handful of projects in 2009 grew by 2019 to accomplish 100 projects, in eight different communities, completed by approximately 1,000 individuals with thousands of volunteer hours donated,” the release states.
Individuals who have suggestions for projects, including house and yard work, sprucing up parks or community gardens or other similar projects can email director@serveday.info or visit www.serveday.info for complete details. The deadline for project suggestions in March 31.
