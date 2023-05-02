Students in Progressive First Grade, Kendrew Grams Ontiveros, Adriel Garcia, Reyna DeLeon and José Urbano Ortega, draw laughter as they struggle to put cords that are nearly twice their height around the necks of seniors during a cording center for Four Rivers Senior Prep on Thursday.
ONTARIO — An impromptu activity between students at Four Rivers Community School ahead of a cording ceremony on Thursday that lead to first-graders giving handmade cords to Four Rivers Senior Prep students who attended Progressive First Grade at the charter school.
This year’s valedictorian, Claire Robins, and salutatorian, Carlos Andrey Nuñez, helped with the grassroots movement to include the young students in their graduation ceremony. Each of them attended Four Rivers Community School for their entire K-12 education, and each went through Progressive First Grade.
Superintendent Chelle Robins said it was the first time it’s ever been done and explained more about how seniors and first-graders ended up working together on braiding the white and gray yarn cords a day before the cording ceremony. The first-graders did not know the activity would lead to them getting the honor of pairing up to put the cords on the graduates who had attended the first-grade program.
The superintendent said “12 hours before go time,” after seniors told them the idea, staff ended up buying yarn and bussing students so seniors could have breakfast with the “little first-graders” before beginning their crafting activity. The result was smaller cords for the younger students and longer ones for the graduates. Since the graduates had to relinquish their cords til the ceremony, they tape notes to the center of each to ensure they each got the ones they had worked on with the students.
“It was heartwarming and really just so beautiful,” Robins said.
What is Progressive First Grade?
Affectionately called “little first-graders,” the students enrolled in Progressive First Grade go through an extra year of first grade for development purposes, which helps them be further prepared for college. This is evident in the GPA and numerous awards received by those respective students in the Class of 2023.
Robins said that some parents who are just enrolling their children at the school and who are getting the option are still trying to wrap their heads around what it means to have an extra year of first grade.
“It’s not a deficit, it is an amazing advantage,” she said.
She explained how the program is a bridge that was formerly dubbed Junior First Grade. Now they have Progressive First and Academic First. Sometimes at the kindergarten level, staff make decisions with the families for a variety of reasons to have children go through the class, which is an intermediate class between kindergarten and first grade.
“I chose my kids to have two years of first grade to have an extra year of development and be college ready,” she said.
About 40% of kindergarteners each year will go into Progressive First, with the remainder going on to Academic First.
“Progressive is near and dear to my heart,” Robins said. “It’s so special. The first year is language development and social emotional development. It gives them an extra year to grow and develop. It’s so beautiful. Then, they go into Academic First grade and blend with those students.”
For the inaugural Progressive First grade cording, officials with the Oregon Department of Education and State Board of Education were on site for the first in-person annual site visit since the COVID-19 pandemic.
