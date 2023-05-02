ONTARIO — An impromptu activity between students at Four Rivers Community School ahead of a cording ceremony on Thursday that lead to first-graders giving handmade cords to Four Rivers Senior Prep students who attended Progressive First Grade at the charter school.

This year’s valedictorian, Claire Robins, and salutatorian, Carlos Andrey Nuñez, helped with the grassroots movement to include the young students in their graduation ceremony. Each of them attended Four Rivers Community School for their entire K-12 education, and each went through Progressive First Grade.



