ONTARIO — “That is a lot of celebration around your necks, I’m so excited for you!”

That is what Superintendent Chelle Robins told the graduating class of Four Rivers Senior Prep at the end of their cording ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, in which the 22 seniors received 87 awards overall to commemorate their accomplishments throughout their high school career. But the ceremony is only one of the pieces of getting ready for the big day, which will be May 15.



