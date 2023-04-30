ONTARIO — “That is a lot of celebration around your necks, I’m so excited for you!”
That is what Superintendent Chelle Robins told the graduating class of Four Rivers Senior Prep at the end of their cording ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, in which the 22 seniors received 87 awards overall to commemorate their accomplishments throughout their high school career. But the ceremony is only one of the pieces of getting ready for the big day, which will be May 15.
Attending the ceremony were special guests from Oregon Department of Education and the State Board of Education, who were in town for a site visit. It’s the first time ODE officials have visited in person since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Tanya Navarrete, marketing and community engagement specialist.
Briefly before the ceremony, Guadalupe Martinez Zapata, chairwoman of the State Board of Education commented about the visit.
“Bilingual education and dual-language education is so critical and beautiful to watch in action,” she said.
Established 20 years ago, Four Rivers Community School and its Prep Academy is a public charter school that offers dual-language instruction. The school is recognized as a high-achieving dual language program, which was evident in the 30 related cords given out for Spanish Interpreter Level (1-3); Biliteracy Seal and K/1-12 Dual Language.
It is one of four state-sponsored charter schools, with the others in Portland and Salem. As a state charter school, the board makes direct decisions about the school, signing the contract between the state and the school that allows it to exist. With that, on site visits must happen once a year. Throughout the pandemic, Robins said they were able to share information with the state, providing updates at least once a year, but “it’s not the same as having a lived experience at Four Rivers.”
She said that it was an exceptional visit, during which time ODE and SDE officials also got to visit with alumni staff. Robins said it is a big goal of the school’s to grow their own, with many now coming back as paraprofessionals or educators.
Also attending the senior’s cording ceremony were eighth-graders and first-graders, as well as little first-graders.
“At a small high school, it’s really important that all students are involved, engaged and see what you put into it is what you get out of it,” Robins said, adding that they were going to be celebrating accomplishments large and small.
‘Heart of gratitude’
Board Chairwoman Pam Wettstein and Board Member Betty Carter attended the event, with Carter providing a motivational and heartfelt speech for the students.
She urged them that as they embarked on new beginning to always think of their parents, who sacrificed to help them arrive at the moment. Carter also urged them to stay connected with family and to put others before themselves.
She also focused on the word gratitude.
“Remember, you have a heart of gratitude. So, let your attitude become your gratitude, and you will be blessed.”
She urged them to always strive to be the best versions of themselves and to write themselves a mission statement, aligning their lives with that.
“Always remember, you can change your mission statement as you continue to grow and develop,” Carter said.
‘Feels pretty good, finally’
Following the ceremony, the Argus caught up with a couple students including Valedictorian Claire Robins and Julian Corona, to ask them what it was like to finally be here and what’s on their horizon.
Robins earned eight awards plus a valedictorian medal.
“I’m very excited to see what the next chapter has in store,” Robins said. “I have a big plan I hope to achieve.”
That plan, she said, is to earn a degree in plant biology at Montana State and from there, going on to earn a degree in naturopathic medicine.
Corona, who spent his entire education at Four Rivers earned six awards. He remarked that for how long it took to reach this point, “It feels pretty good, finally.”
When it comes to how a bilingual education has helped him in life, he noted that he has often used it to help others. Corona further explained that when he was out and about, there were multiple times was able to help interpret for people who don’t speak English. Furthermore, he has seen how it can help with employability, as numerous jobs these days seek dual-language employees.
After high school, he will be pursuing his personal interests of getting his pilot’s license by taking classes at Treasure Valley Community College.
