Seniors, firefighters take part in joint fire drill

Ontario Fire & Rescue crews conduct a fire drill at the Brookdale Senior Living facility Thursday morning. According to Fire Chief Terry Leighton, Brookdale officials invited his department to participate in its own fire drill, which gave them the chance to learn how much work goes into responding to a real-life incident in these facilities.
ONTARIO — If you ask school students about annual fire drills, many will say they’re a normal part of school life. But did you know that this also holds true for senior citizens living in group settings?
The Argus learned about this from Ontario Fire & Rescue Chief Terry Leighton, following a joint fire drill conducted at the Brookdale Senior Living facility in Ontario on Thursday morning. In an email the same day, he explained that the drill was organized in response to an invitation from Brookdale administration.
“They just wanted our input to see if they were doing what we would need them to do in the case if they had a fire,” Leighton wrote. “I met with some of the staff earlier in the month and we reviewed some thoughts and expectations.”
As Leighton pointed out, these facilities are required to conduct fire drills every other month under Oregon Administrative Rule 411-054-0090. In his opinion, the drill went well, as his crews simulated a fire scenario in one tenant’s room.
“We tried to use a protect in place plan which is the best type of action to take in this type of a facility. Only the occupants in the area closest to the fire room are evacuated and the rest are checked on and advised to stay in their room until directed otherwise.”
He said that all tenants did take part in the drill, but only 10 residents were moved outside for a short period of time. The drill included a scene size up, meeting with staff and administration and evaluating the area of the simulated fire.
“An incident command was set up to run the scene and order more resources. The staff moved the tenant of the room and then the others from the involved wing,” wrote Leighton. “More fire staff arrived and [laid] a water supply line for the fire sprinklers and for fire suppression lines.”
What are the takeaways for fire crews and Brookdale staff from this drill?
“The lessons learned [are] that these type of incidents are very labor intensive and you never have enough help,” Leighton wrote. “Also the need to have a plan in place and arrangements done a head of time for resources needed is critical. Such as transportation for the tenants, lodging and food, and emergency contacts of the tenants are just a few.”
