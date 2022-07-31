Seniors, firefighters take part in joint fire drill

Ontario Fire & Rescue crews conduct a fire drill at the Brookdale Senior Living facility Thursday morning. According to Fire Chief Terry Leighton, Brookdale officials invited his department to participate in its own fire drill, which gave them the chance to learn how much work goes into responding to a real-life incident in these facilities.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — If you ask school students about annual fire drills, many will say they’re a normal part of school life. But did you know that this also holds true for senior citizens living in group settings?

The Argus learned about this from Ontario Fire & Rescue Chief Terry Leighton, following a joint fire drill conducted at the Brookdale Senior Living facility in Ontario on Thursday morning. In an email the same day, he explained that the drill was organized in response to an invitation from Brookdale administration.



