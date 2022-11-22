Senior projects are changing lives

ONTARIO — High school seniors usually have a lot on their minds and these four local students are no exception.
Lindi Robertson, Senior Prep Teacher at Four Rivers Community School, had only the most glowing of accolades for her students and their community service projects.
The Argus Observer caught up with these seniors to learn more about how they’re turning their class projects into an opportunity to give back to the local community.
The students, Yanna Padilla, Mariana Lopez, Alan Gonzalez and Michael Cook were eager to explain what they have been up to on the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 18.
Padilla said that her project involved having a “class competition with [her] high school.” She got a list of “essential items” from the local nonprofit Project DOVE and had the classes focus on gathering these items together.
“I gathered it all up. I think I got 170 items,” explained Padilla.
These items consisted of toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner and toilet paper, to name some of the essential items she collected.
“Dutch Bros funded me 15 gift cards,” she added.
Lopez said that she did a fundraiser “for junior prep, middle school.”
“And I raised about $461 from that,” said Lopez.
She said that she also did a “sixth through twelfth grade school competition for school supplies.” Lopez said that between the fundraising and supply gathering efforts, she was able to put together “about 50 kits” that she will be donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Treasure Valley for “first through third graders.”
Gonzalez said he “ran a competition between the staff at our school” in the form of a “coat drive.” He was able to procure coats, sweaters, beanies, scarves, gloves, socks and other cold weather clothing items.
Gonzalez said that with so many people in the community who are unhoused or have a lower income, he wanted to make an impact in helping them.
“I wanted to help them out during the winter so they wouldn’t be cold,” said Gonzalez.
He said he gathered 60 sweaters, 23 beanies, 10 scarves, 85 gloves, 26 socks and said this project is ongoing until Tuesday, Nov. 22 and he’ll be looking to be “collecting more.”
Cook said that his ambition is to “be a mechanic,” so his project was more mechanically focused. He took to social media and got onto Facebook Marketplace and “asked people to donate old lawnmowers” that were still “able to be salvageable.”
Cook then took those lawn mowers and restored them to functionality, replacing old spark plugs or air filters, whatever needed to be done. He then sold these refurbished lawn mowers on Facebook Marketplace.
“I raised about $260 doing that,” Cook said.
He then took the proceeds and “went to Wal-Mart and purchased a bunch of items” like: blankets, socks, toothbrushes, hand warmers, toothpaste, beanies, deodorant and hand wipes. Cook said that he also purchased non-perishable food items like chips, crackers, bottles of water and fruit snacks. With these items he made two different kinds of kits to be donated.
“And Wal-Mart paid for half of the stuff I got,” said Cook.
A follow-up email with Robertson reveals that these students “started working on their projects at the beginning of June when summer started.” They also took “an additional class from [Robertson],” meeting once a week to brainstorm their project ideas and discuss job shadowing.
She said that despite each of these students experiencing setbacks with their projects, they persevered.
“I am proud of these students. It takes a lot of work and extra time outside of school to make their projects come to life. They get to choose how difficult or simple they want their work to be, and this group of students chose to give back to their community in extraordinary ways,” said Robertson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.