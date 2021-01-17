ONTARIO

Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services is hosting a virtual town hall for senior citizens on Wednesday. Two sessions will be offered with the first at noon and another at 6 p.m.

Sandra Shelton and Tom Longoria, from the Council on Aging will be hosting the conversation.

The duo will explain information about current programs and how to access services and local resources, while helping to guide service development for Malheur County seniors for the next four years.

Questions can be submitted before hand by emailing them to info@mcoa.org by Monday.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, call (541) 889-7651.

Once individuals have called to register, a link to the Town Hall for the time slot they have selected will be emailed to them.

Alternatively, those who would like to attend can simply click the link on the Council on Aging’s website www.mcoacs.org, or phone in to (253) 215-8782. (Those who phone in will need to have access to the Zoom video conferencing platform to participate online.)

Tags

Load comments