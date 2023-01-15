ONTARIO — Ontario's National Guard Armory is preparing for another round of themed greetings with two upcoming events. This time around it’s in the form of Valentine’s Day cards and “hugs” from the community.
Stacey Vasquez, military and family readiness specialist with the Ontario Oregon National Guard, described more about these events in two separate emails, on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11.
Valentine’s Day cards
“The first event is the Valentine’s Day Cards Drive for Service Members. The completed V-Day cards will be mailed out on January 30th to ensure they will be received in time,” she said.
Vasquez also said that candy can be included as well with the cards. The announcement states that the cards can either be mailed to or dropped off at: Oregon National Guard, Military & Family Readiness Specialist, 1330 SW 4th St, Ontario, OR 97914.
March forth and embrace National Hug a G.I. Day
In the second email, Vasquez said she will be “collecting ‘Hugs’ from our community to get to service members by March 4. She will be mailing them to our Service Members deployed to Kuwait on Feb. 15 to ensure they arrive on time.
“Which just so happens that March 4th is the only date on the calendar that gives orders – march forth,” wrote Vasquez.
For this project, Vasquez has templates that can be printed and filled out, then dropped off or mailed to the same Oregon National Guard address in Ontario as the Valentine’s cards.
