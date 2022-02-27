Senator withdraws bill on tax exemptions for pharmaceuticals, essential needs

ONTARIO — Things are moving along swiftly, sometimes changing quickly, in the final days of Oregon Legislature’s short session for 2022.
On Friday, District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, made a motion to withdraw Senate Bill 1507 from the Finance & Revenue Committee, where it has been blocked by the majority party this session. The bill sought to exempt prescription drugs, diapers, baby formula and feminine hygiene products from Oregon’s Corporate Activity Tax.
Democrats blocked the Senate GOP in a party line vote, 8-16, according to a news release from Senate Republicans on Friday.
As such, a more narrow provision of the bill is in an omnibus tax bill SB 1524.
“Most Oregonians don’t realize we have a sales tax here in Oregon,” Findley said in the release.
However he noted the hidden CAT tax passed in 2019 is costing Oregonians and putting pharmacies out of business.
SB 1524 picks only select pharmacies to exempt from the taxes and “doesn’t go far enough,” Findley said.
“I don’t want anyone paying taxes on these items,” he said. “We need to make health care more affordable and accessible, and SB 1507 would have been a more comprehensive approach to accomplish that goal.”
Findley said in a phone call on Friday that SB 1524 will take care of small pharmacies but not other larger ones which are “struggling just as mightily.” He said they intend to give it another go in the next session
Senate Bill 1506 is still waiting for Senate President Peter Courtney to move forward.
The bill would allow cities meeting specific requirements to raise the local option tax on retail sales of marijuana goods. The tax is currently capped at 3%, but could go as high as 10% by city council ordinance which would then go to voters for the final say.
“I’m nervous that it’s stalled,” Findley said. “Hopefully it’s workable and will come out.”
He said it wouldn’t likely move on Friday, but hoped that it might get traction early this week.
“The clock is really ticking, but I haven’t given up on it.”
Ag bill up for third reading on Monday
On Friday, the farm worker overtime pay bill House Bill 4002 got a second reading in the House, with a recommendation that it get a do-pass with amendments and be printed B-engrossed. This came following a public hearing and work session on Thursday.
“And it’s moving,” Findley said. “We’ll probably get in the Senate Tuesday or Wednesday. We’ll see what it looks like, but I haven’t talked to a farmer, rancher or agriculturalist yet that likes the bill. Most agriculturalists tell me it’s not the answer.”
Two people from Ontario submitted written testimony for the hearing. This included Lucy Myers Hutchens and Spencer Frahm, who were split on support of the bill.
Hutchens said she supports the bill “because the problem has existed for 100 years and has always been unacceptable.” She said that worked with “settled out migrants for a number of years in Malheur County and spent my social work energies showing them other possibilities for their lives,” and further stated that while recognized as essential, farm workers are “treated as second-class people.”
On the other hand, Frahm, who wrote on behalf of Frahm Farm Inc., stated he was a third-generation farmer, who sees his ag workers more than most family. He said farming requires many hours, but that not every hour was intense.
During irrigation and harvest, Frahm says his workers need to be able to work 50 to 60 hour weeks, which involves two shifts, filled in with less physical work. He said the tax credit was “a mere bandaid,” that will phase out and not fix the problem.
Findley said an amendment on the bill to give refundable income or corporate excise tax credit for employers for excess amount of wages paid as overtime to ag workers “for a few years to offset the costs was a little disappointing.” According to the B-Engrossed version of HB 4002, the workweek will stagger down over the years. In 2023-24 it would be 55 hours, in 25-26 it would be 48 and by 2027 it would be 40 hours. Ag workers working in excess of those would have to be paid overtime. In his testimony, Frahm said solutions that do not include a threshold above 40 hours and a seasonal exemption does not work.
“Farmers are price takers and we can not just raise our prices to compensate for the added cost,” he said, adding, “please kill this bill.”
The bill is up for a third reading in the House on Monday.
Another bill that could impact the agricultural industry is House Bill 4141 which is in the Joint Transportation Committee. Findley said they did “tweeking on the bill that would have banned diesel sales, and got it turned around to support studies for renewable diesel.” The bill passed out of committee with Findley’s dash-nine amendment, which he states he “is hopeful will make it palatable to evaluate what renewable diesel options we have.”
