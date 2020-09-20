VALE
A ceremony in front of the Malheur County Court House on Friday served two purposes. First, it observed National POW/MIA Recognition Day, and secondly, it was the official launch of U.S. Highway 26 through Oregon as the new POW/MIA Memorial Highway. The change comes by order of the 2019 Oregon Legislature at the request of the Bend Heroes Foundation, the organization behind other memorial highways in Oregon. The purpose of this designation is to keep these veterans in people’s minds.
Vale anchors the eastern end of the memorial highway, from where Highway 26 splits off from U.S. Highway 20, and takes it own route across Oregon to the coast. This makes it the second longest route though the state, said Charles Smith with the American Legion, which hosted the ceremony.
More than 30 people from Oregon’s Missing in Action list had lived along or near Highway 26, Smith said. Along its route, Highway 26 connects with five other memorial highways.
In Malheur County, U.S. 20 is the Purple Heart Memorial Highway and Interstate 84 is the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.
In addition to the two signs being posted in the Vale area, two signs were being posted at John Day, one at Prineville, one at Madras, signs at Boring and two signs at Seaside, at the western end of the road.
The state of Idaho plans to designate its Highway 265 as POW/MIA Memorial Highway, Smith said.
State Sen. Lynn Findley noting that Highway 26 goes through most of his Senate District, said, “I’m excited about that.”
Seeing those signs will enable him to think about the veterans’ service as he travels to various appointments, he said. Because of them, Oregonians have the freedom to move across the state.
Smith read the names of the six servicemen from Malheur County, listed as Missing in Action from World War II , who were honored during the ceremony. Those men included Lt. Gordon S, Benson, Army Air Force; Private Patrick F. Bridgeman, Amy: Sgt. Leslie B Crocker, Army Air Force; Private Joseph E. Deffenbaugh, Army; Harold R. McMillian, Army Air Force; and Private First Class Richard V. Smith.
Of the 1,000 veterans listed as Missing in Action, 21 are from World War I, 887 are from World War II, 56 are from the Korean War, 34 are from the Vietnam War, and two are from the Cold War, according to Dan Burks, American Legion District 10 Commander.
Only 42 Oregonian service members who were Missing in Action have been recovered and returned to families, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.