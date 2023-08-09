ONTARIO — “I was expecting that outcome, and that is the reason we asked them to start making a determination now. Now, we can take legal action on the ruling.”
These were the words of Oregon’s District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, on Wednesday morning. He was discussing with the newspaper the Secretary of State’s decision on Tuesday regarding Measure 113.
Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade says lawmakers who missed 10 or more unexcused absences during the 2023 legislative session are disqualified for running for a legislative seat in the 2024 election.
The interpretation follows legal advice from the Oregon Department of Justice, according to a news release from the Secretary of State’s office on Tuesday.
“It is clear voters intended Measure 113 to disqualify legislators from running for reelection if they had 10 or more unexcused absences in a legislative session,” said Griffin-Valade. “My decision honors the voters’ intent by enforcing the measure the way it was commonly understood when Oregonians added it to our state constitution.”
However, Findley says GOP lawmakers who walked out over legislative rules, including himself, are not satisfied with the decision.
A news release from the Senate Republicans on Tuesday takes issue with the “unexcused absences.” It states that the ruling not only restricts access for the minority party, but that the unexcused absences assigned by Senate President Rob Wagner — a member of the majority party — were “arbitrary, capricious and retaliatory.”
Findley was among some of the Senate Republicans who were marked unexcused for 10 or more days during the 2023 legislative session. He and his colleagues abstained from providing a quorum during floor votes, but were still in Salem taking care of other legislative business, such as attending committee meetings and hearings. As such, they say the absences should have been excused. Findley previously stated that he was denied an excused absence even when requesting one from the Senate President, who determines whether an absence is unexcused and does not have to provide explanation.
Following Tuesday’s ruling, Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, released the following statement.
“After repeated unlawful and unconstitutional actions by President Rob Wagner and other Democrat leaders in the 2023 Session, Senate Republicans held them accountable by peacefully pausing the session to gain compliance with Senate Rules, Oregon Law, and the Oregon Constitution. In retaliation, Wagner was quick to impose unexcused absences on members who challenged his failed leadership.”
The lawmakers requested the state elections leader make a decision on the outcome ahead of the opening day to file to run in 2024, which is Sept. 18, so there would be time to challenge the decision if they so chose to.
“It appears the Democrat Attorney General and the Democrat Secretary of State are willing to cover for the Democrat Senate President Rob Wagner’s decision to ensure Measure 113 quashes the free speech of minority Senate Republicans as it was designed to do by political special interests,” Know continued. “We believe the plain language of Measure 113 allows for members to run again in 2024 elections.”
The Secretary of State’s decision creates an administrative rule clarifying that a disqualification for unexcused absences will only apply to the term immediately following the one a legislator was absent in. This is per the wording in the measure, which was passed by voters in 2022. Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade said that lawmakers who missed 10 or more unexcused absences during the 2023 legislative session are disqualified for running for a legislative seat in the 2024 election, as it is the one that immediately follows their term.
Griffin-Valade says there are numerous materials supporting the interpretation of Measure 113, including the the explanatory statement in the voters’ pamphlet, the ballot title and the result of a yes vote statement on the ballot.
The Secretary of State found no suggestion prior to enactment – in the voters’ pamphlet, media, or otherwise – that the measure was understood or intended to allow absent legislators to serve an additional term after accumulating too many absences, and then be disqualified the term after that.
Voters intended the measure to prohibit legislators from holding the next term in office, and the Secretary has chosen to uphold the voters’ intent and apply Measure 113 to the 2024 election.
However the final day in court turns out, Findley is undecided at this time whether he’ll run in 2024 if allowed.
“I have a hard rule not to answer until sixty days after the session,” he said.
However, now he will wait at least until the matter is resolved in court.
“We’ve got to get over this hurdle,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.