Sen. Lynn Findley

ONTARIO — “I was expecting that outcome, and that is the reason we asked them to start making a determination now. Now, we can take legal action on the ruling.”

These were the words of Oregon’s District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, on Wednesday morning. He was discussing with the newspaper the Secretary of State’s decision on Tuesday regarding Measure 113.



