Senate bill to raise local tax on marijuana sales clears committee

ONTARIO — A bill that would allow the city of Ontario to go to voters for more local tax revenues from the sales of recreational marijuana goods is still winding its way through Oregon’s short legislative session. However, there has been a slight amendment. As introduced by Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, Senate Bill 1506 would allow municipalities to raise the local tax up from the 3% cap to no more than 10% by ordinance. Voters would get the final say on the matter during a General Election.
Though the city of Ontario is not named in the bill, as amended, the focus has been narrowed to those cities which are in a county with a population of 30,000 or more and which Xborder another state that prohibits the sale of marijuana. During a work session on Monday, Findley said the bill was a “home-rule issue.” He noted that there are three counties in Oregon which border Idaho, but only one — Malheur County — has a population that would fit the bill. And in the county, only one city — Ontario — fits the bill.
“It only affects one county and one city,” he said. “It’s about as narrow as we can get and still be legal to legislative counsel.”
This is the second time that Findley, has tried to pass such a bill on behalf of the city of Ontario, and the second time that the city of Ontario has paid a lobbying firm to see the bill get passed.
During a work session on Monday by members of the Senate Committee on Finance and Revenue, which includes Findley, there were votes on two motions. The first, to amend the bill, passed 4-1; the second, to pass the amended bill to the Senate Floor with a do-pass recommendation, passed 3-2.
During a phone call on Monday afternoon, Findley explained to the newspaper that the reason they narrowed the scope of the bill was to gain more support.
“The House [chairwoman] who killed it last spring, said she would support it if we did that,” Findley said. “By narrowing it to Malheur County, it will make it more palatable to my colleagues.”
House District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, is also a sponsor of the bill.
With the committee’s vote, SB 1506 will now go back to the Senate Floor, and will be carried by Findley. When that happens will be up to Senate President Peter Courtney, but Findley said it could be as soon as Wednesday or Thursday.
The Finance and Revenue committee also held a public hearing on House Bill 4056, which stems from discussion during the interim about how to relieve counties and cities that lost state marijuana revenue due to the passage of Measure 110, which diverted some of those funds for drug treatment. The goal of the bill would allow the formula for distribution for marijuana revenue to be adjusted annually for inflation, as explained by Malik Mazen, senior economist for Oregon.
Mark Gharst, with League of Oregon Cities told the committee that because cities are limited in their ability to raise revenues, Measure 110 reduced expected revenues for the 2021-23 biennium by “about 73%.” He noted that the league would continue to advocate to bring the state’s share for cities “back to pre-Measure 110 levels,” as well as continue to seek an increase of the local marijuana tax limit for cities.
CAT tax exemption
Findley also introduced Senate Bill 1507 during the short session. The bill would exempt receipts from sales of prescription drugs, as well as feminine hygiene products, diapers and baby formula from Oregon’s Corporate Activity Tax.
The impetus of this bill was due to the unintended impact of the tax on small pharmacies. The tax, was cited by Don Leber, Bi-Mart’s vice president of marketing and advertising, as part of the reason that it closed its remaining 56 pharmacies in November of 2021.
SB 1507 had a public hearing but will not get a work session, which Findley says is because the Democrats did not like it.
“But what we have amended is SB 1524, an omnibus [tax] bill in the Revenue Committee,” he told the newspaper on Monday. “One of those dash-seventeen amendments will exempt from the CAT tax the retail pharmaceutical cost for small community pharmacies.”
Findley further noted that larger pharmacies, including Albertsons, RiteAid, Walgreen’s and Walmart, won’t be helped by the bill.
An omnibus bill is a large, single document bill combining several measures that is accepted in a single vote by a legislature
As part of SB 1524, Findley said the CAT tax exemption will get a work session and will move forward, saying it was “a fairly good agreement.”
What’s next
At the end of a floor session on Monday, Courtney declared sine die was imminent, which speeds things up for lawmakers in that it reduces the time (from 24 hours to one hour) for how long a bill can be posted before action is taken.
While the session is set to wrap up March 7, Findley said that Courtney has indicated he would like to see that happen much earlier, even by the end of next week. Findley noted there are still 80 bills in Ways and Means Committee that need to be funded, and that some policy committees have already shut down.
