ONTARIO — House Bill 2026 will be up for one more vote in the Oregon Legislature after being voted out of the Senate Rules Committee on to the Senate Floor with a do pass recommendation.
The bill will be carried by Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, who is chief sponsor to the bill along with Rep. Mark Owens. The bill was passed in the House on June 9.
The House 2026 bill, as originally written, would give border area residents preference to those public jobs if the majority of the work would be done in the border region, which includes the area 20 miles within the Oregon/Idaho border, from the Annex and Brogan areas south to Adrian.
The bill was amended to expand the main area residency from the border region to the whole county and required length of residency in the county to be hired for a position is five years. Failure to maintain residency in the county for five consecutive years will be considered voluntary termination of employment.
In comments to the committee, Findley said the county needs a helping hand and the bill will not give low-qualified people jobs, but would put highly qualified people in those jobs.
Noting that few of the border board initiatives have not gotten through despite the work of the board, Findley said, “We have to support the border board. We haven’t done that in this Legislature.”
Another bill still in play of local interest is S.B. 864, which will allow local communities to raise their tax on retail sales of marijuana. The bill, sponsored by Findley, which was scheduled for a work session on Wednesday was held over and is now scheduled to receive a vote in the Senate Finance and Revenue Committee on Monday, Findley reported.
A similar bill, introduced at the request of Ontario City officials, in the House earlier in the Legislative session died in committee, but was resurrected by Findley. It has received support from the League of Oregon Cities, the Association of Oregon Counties and the City of Eugene.
It is strongly being opposed by marijuana dispensary owners and operators.
