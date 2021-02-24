ONTARIO
A senate bill that would allow local governments to restrict and ban possessions of concealed handguns on public property will be up a for work session of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, and Ballot Measure 110 implementation, on Thursday, following a nearly four-hour virtual hearing Monday.
If passed, SB554 would allow cities, counties, service district, port authorities, school districts, colleges or universities to adopt ordinances or policies limiting or not allowing possession of firearms on or in public property by holders of concealed handgun licenses.
The bill would require that signs be posted identifying locations where the guns would not be allowed.
About 300 people signed up to testify with 191 names called, although not all were available when their names came.
It was a debate between which situation would provide the most protection: no guns, or people on site with concealed weapons.
Those testifying in favor of the bill mainly pointed to mass shootings as the reason for the bill.
“I want to feel safe,”Lisa Reynolds, said about being in the Capitol when there is contentious legislation being debated.
Dan Cushing, representing Oregon Gun Owners, said there are about 600 places where the proposed bill could apply, creating a patch work of regulation, adding those that follow the law will, and those that don’t, won’t.
John Hafner gave similar comment in submitted testimony.
“This bill does nothing to progress citizens of Oregon. It only stands to protect criminals wishing to do harm to others and make the most upstanding citizens of Oregon not felons,” Hafner wrote, making comment common during the debate.
“SB554 will help keep guns out of schools and off college campuses and will empower local officials to make the public safety decisions that are best for their communities,”Megan Rutherford said, in her written testimony supporting the bill. “Research shows that policies that force colleges to allow guns on campuses are likely to lead to more shootings, homicides and suicides and that they’re unlikely to prevent lass shortenings on campus. Research also strongly supports the idea that if guns are carried into schools, children are more likely to access those guns.”
Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said the bill would allows local jurisdictions to make appropriate decisions for their communities.
The Senate will meet Thursday at 9 a.m.
To watch the hearing, go to Oregon State Legislature webpage, https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/, click on ‘video,’ find the committee name under ‘live events.’ Then, click on ‘video’ to watch, or ‘audio’ to listen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.