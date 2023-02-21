Senate Bill 14: Riding on the rail

Ontario’s Union Pacific Train Depot, which was built in 1907, is pictured in Ontario on Monday afternoon. Senate Bill 14, which proposes to have the Oregon Department of Transportation study options to bring back passenger rail service from Ontario to Portland, gets a public hearing on Thursday evening.
ONTARIO — It’s been more than 25 years since passenger rail service has existed from Ontario to Portland, but do you think Oregon Department of Transportation should study options to bring it back?
Your chance to weigh in on that and related transportation bills floated in the Oregon Senate is Thursday evening.
Senate Bill 14, as proposed by Dist. 25 Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Troutdale, would require ODOT to study restoration of the service once provided by the Amtrak Pioneer. ODOT would have to submit its findings to interim legislative committees related to transportation no later than Sept. 15, 2024.
Amtrak’s Pioneer Route historically ran from Denver to Portland from 1977 to 1997. The route was discontinued because of revenue losses.
Efforts to restore all of Amtrak Pioneer or portions of the route to serve communities along Union Pacific Railroad’s main line through southern Idaho and eastern Oregon have been underway for more than two decades.
Nearly 14 years ago, a federal feasibility study estimated it would exceed $400 million to get it up and running, and cost has been a major factor in not seeing the service get restored.
According to Jon Nuxoll, past president of Association of Oregon Rail and Transit Advocates, the 2022 bipartisan infrastructure bill created the chance to expand rail service nationally, “and SB 14 puts Oregon on track to benefit from that.”
SB 14 was introduced, had a first reading and was referred to the President’s Desk on Jan. 9. It was referred to the Transportation Committee on Jan. 13.
The Joint Committee on Transportation will begin the public hearing at 6 p.m. local time Thursday.
The agenda also currently includes a bill to study funding options to support transportation by rail, a bill to study rail corridors in the metro area to carry passenger trains, and a bill requiring state agencies to collaborate with Salem and mass transit agencies to study the feasibility of developing a rail streetcar system in Salem.
