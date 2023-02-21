Senate Bill 14: Riding on the rail

Ontario’s Union Pacific Train Depot, which was built in 1907, is pictured in Ontario on Monday afternoon. Senate Bill 14, which proposes to have the Oregon Department of Transportation study options to bring back passenger rail service from Ontario to Portland, gets a public hearing on Thursday evening.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — It’s been more than 25 years since passenger rail service has existed from Ontario to Portland, but do you think Oregon Department of Transportation should study options to bring it back?

Your chance to weigh in on that and related transportation bills floated in the Oregon Senate is Thursday evening.



