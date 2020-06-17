PORTLAND — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, R-Ore., this week announced he will have a live on-line town hall on June 22 hosted by Town Hall Project for residents of Baker, Harney, Grant and Malheur counties.
“Hearing directly from Oregonians is always a top priority and that conversation must continue so Oregonians in every part of our state can ask me questions, voice their views and share their priorities about all the challenges facing our state and country,” Wyden said. “The coronavirus public health crisis puts those in-person town halls on a temporary hold, but this virtual town hall with residents channels the best of our state’s ‘Oregon Way’ to figure out solutions that allow these civil conversations to continue.”
