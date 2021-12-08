ONTARIO — A congressman is seeking federal investigation into Walgreen’s recent acquisition of 56 Bi-Mart pharmacies which serve non-urban areas. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., seeks to find out whether “large national pharmacy chains and health plans have acted to make this market less competitive.”
The recent acquisition including pharmacies in Ontario and Weiser.
On Tuesday, Wyden, who is the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the matter. In a letter sent to FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan, Wyden stated that “exploitative business practices conducted by pharmaceutical middlemen are driving locally owned pharmacies out of business.”
“These practices are not unique to the Pacific Northwest, so I am calling on the FTC to investigate this trend on a national level so action can be taken to protect local businesses,” he said.
This fall, Bi-Mart announced it was phasing out 56 pharmacies from its retail operations. The Weiser pharmacy will stay in its current location inside Bi-Mart, but will be owned by Walgreens sometime in January.
Its Ontario location was closed on Nov. 8, with customers’ prescriptions transferring to the Walgreens in Ontario.
One challenge cited for smaller pharmacies, is a form of retrospective fees imposed by pharmaceutical benefit managers. Wyden pointed out a report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that those fees under Medicare Part D increased 91,500% from 2010 to 2019.
Don Leber, vice president of marketing and advertising for Bi-Mart, previously explained to the Argus that the way pharmacy business model as it works right now was that 95% of prescriptions are filled thru some insurance, or health-care provider, who dictates what they will pay for prescription. This includes Medicare and Medicaid.
In addition, he cited Oregon’s Corporate Activity Tax as a fee on each prescription sale; initially, the tax wasn’t to include pharmaceuticals, but it has, and that came off Bi-Mart’s bottom line, Leber said. Leber furthermore said that it had become especially more challenging for smaller, limited retailers when compared to corporations such as Walgreen’s with several thousand stores.
“My deep concern about the trends unfolding in Oregon lead me to request that the FTC investigate Walgreens’ acquisition of Bi-Mart pharmacies, including the surrounding circumstances,” Wyden said in his news release. “Although these closures represent a local example, as Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, I am concerned that they represent a larger national trend in which a few powerful companies have gained the market power to drive competitors out of business and monopolize the market.”
In October, Wyden urged the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to review pharmacy closures nationwide for the past five years, focusing on how fees were driving closures.
