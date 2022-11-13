PORTLAND – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley on Nov. 10 announced his office is taking part in the Library of Congress American Folklife Center’s Veterans History Project to help record and share the unique stories of Oregon veterans from all walks of life.
“Oregonians have stepped up to serve in the United States Armed Forces for generations, and many of us have family members, friends, and loved ones who have answered this call to service,” Merkley said in a news release. “Capturing the firsthand, lived experiences of veterans in our communities is an important way we can honor their sacrifices and dedication. That’s why I am teaming up with the Veterans History Project to help Oregon veterans and Gold Star Family members share their service stories, while providing a powerful volunteer opportunity for Oregonians across the state. Together, we will help ensure the voices of Oregon veterans are preserved in American history for future generations.”
Monica Mohindra, director of the Veterans History Project said they were pleased to welcome Merkley and his staff, as well as other volunteers across the state who have committed to recording the stories of veteran Oregonians.
“Their dedicated efforts are inspiring and we eagerly look forward to this momentous preservation and amplification of Oregon veterans’ voices and experiences,” she said.
The Veterans History Project was created by Congress in 2000 to collect and preserve the first-person narratives from U.S. military veterans from World War I through the present. The goal is for future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand the realities of military service.
In addition to audio and video recorded oral history interviews from veterans and Gold Star Families, VHP accepts and makes accessible memoirs and collections of original photographs, letters, diaries, maps, and other historical documents from veterans. The collections are accessible online, and are used by millions of researchers, authors, filmmakers, students, teachers, and more each year.
To date, VHP has collected over 114,000 individual accounts from veterans who have served our country, and Merkley’s office is building a team of volunteers to interview and gather original contributions from Oregon veterans.
