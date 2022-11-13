PORTLAND – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley on Nov. 10 announced his office is taking part in the Library of Congress American Folklife Center’s Veterans History Project to help record and share the unique stories of Oregon veterans from all walks of life.

“Oregonians have stepped up to serve in the United States Armed Forces for generations, and many of us have family members, friends, and loved ones who have answered this call to service,” Merkley said in a news release. “Capturing the firsthand, lived experiences of veterans in our communities is an important way we can honor their sacrifices and dedication. That’s why I am teaming up with the Veterans History Project to help Oregon veterans and Gold Star Family members share their service stories, while providing a powerful volunteer opportunity for Oregonians across the state. Together, we will help ensure the voices of Oregon veterans are preserved in American history for future generations.”



