VALE

Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, announced his committee assignments for the 2012 legislative session in an email on Tuesday.

The District 30 senator will serve as vice chair of the Senate Energy and Environment Committee, plus serve on the Senate Finance Revenue Committee, Joint Transportation, Joint Tax Expenditure committee and the Joint Committee on the Interstate 5 Bridge.

“I appreciated the Senate leadership appointing me to these roles during the 2021 legislative session,” Findley said. “There are a number of critical issues we must address for Oregonians and I look forward to the work ahead to ensure the constituents of Senate District 30 are being served well and well represented.”

Findley also serves on the Emergency Board, Gov. Kate Brown’s Healthy Schools Reopening Committee; and the COVID-19 Liability Work Group.

Findley’s District 30 includes Malheur, Harney, Grant, Baker, Wheeler and Jefferson counties, plus parts of Lake, Wasco, Deschutes, Clackamas and Marion counties.

