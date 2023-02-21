Sen. Lynn Findley seeks tax credit for landlords for relief from moratorium

Dist. 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, testifies before the Senate Committee on Housing and Development on Monday. He was explaining how Senate Bill 67 would create an income tax credit for landlords who were not made whole by relief efforts from the state due to a moratorium on actions related to evictions and non-payment of rents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Screenshot via Oregon Legislature's website

ONTARIO — Landlords who lost rental income during the COVID-19 emergency period for renters could get an income tax credit if Senate Bill 67 passes through the Oregon Legislature this session.

A public hearing was held by the Senate Committee on Housing and Development on Monday morning.



Tags

Load comments