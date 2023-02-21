Sen. Lynn Findley seeks tax credit for landlords for relief from moratorium

ONTARIO — Landlords who lost rental income during the COVID-19 emergency period for renters could get an income tax credit if Senate Bill 67 passes through the Oregon Legislature this session.
A public hearing was held by the Senate Committee on Housing and Development on Monday morning.
Dist. 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Dist. 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, are chief sponsors of SB 67, with Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, having filed the bill pre-session.
The bill creates an income tax credit for lost rental income for landlords who were unable to take action on evictions or unpaid rent between Jan. 1, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2022.
According to the bill, the credit would be equivalent to “the total amount of items of non-payment originally due during the emergency period and owed by tenants to the landlord at the close of the tax year,” except for any payments received during the grace period.
Those applying for the credit would have to get written certification of eligibility from the Department of Revenue.
During the hearing, Findley testified to the committee about how during the pandemic, the state had enacted a series of bills creating an eviction moratorium and that while tenants were required to pay it all back when it ended, not all were able to do so.
The state helped with 80% through an emergency management fund, pushing up the allocation to a full 100% a year later. However, those who wish to see the bill pass say there are still landlords who did not get fully compensated and possibly a number who did not receive any back rent during the eviction moratorium.
“The whole intent it to make them whole,” Findley said.
He noted that while many landlords use rentals for income, during the pandemic they lost that income but were still required to pay taxes, insurance and utilities.
“In the same way we sympathized with tenants who lost their income, we should also sympathize with landlords who lost theirs.”
He emphasized that the bill does not include any repercussions for tenants, but simply makes the landlords whole.
Dist. 15 Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro told Findley she understood the intent of the bill and the concern. However, she said she would like it to accomplish the relief for those in most need, such as those with only one or two rentals, “because they have a more heavy reliance on that income coming in.”
To this, Findley agreed, but said there was no way to put a number on the number of rental properties without knowing for sure how it is impacting someone’s income. He mentioned a retired school teacher with 38 rentals, who “operates on a very thin margin.”
The state allocated $250 million in emergency rental assistance funding to help fill the gap and most of of it was disbursed. However, not all of it was spent how it was supposed to be.
“In some cases, tenants got paid but never told the landlord,” said Ron Garcia during the hearing. “While it was fraud, it did happen.”
Garcia is the executive director of Public Policy for the Rental Housing Alliance of Oregon. He said that the way the system was set up failed some landlords who weren’t following the details and didn’t know the ins and outs of the emergency rental relief system.
“I think it’s important for the state to recognize that landlords were actually first responders in this crisis,” Garcia said, noting that a tax credit to make those people whole would be “a great statement by the state.”
Findley told the committee he had heard from the Department of Revenue, which suggested a couple of changes and the Oregon Housing Stability Council, which had some issues with the effective date for tax purposes. As such, Findley said he would be happy to complete a dash-one amendment on the bill.
No action was taken or recommendation made by the committee.
SB 67 was introduced, had a first reading and was subsequently referred to the House President on Jan. 9. It was referred to the Housing and Development Committee, then Tax Expenditures on Jan. 15.
