ONTARIO — Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, will be on a tour of his district starting this week and stretching thru Nov. 9, which will include two stops in Ontario.
The District 30 Senator kicked off his Community Coffees tour in Burns on Thursday and will be in Ontario on Monday. The first stop will be at the Plaza Inn Restaurant for a community coffee event from 7 to 8 a.m. The restaurant is at 812 S.W. Fourth Ave.
Following that, Findley is the planned guest speaker for the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon, which begins at 11 a.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave.
The Senator says he will be following safety protocols related to COVID-19, such as social distancing and wearing face coverings, and will require attendees to do the same “in order to keep each other safe and healthy and keep our small businesses open.”
“I hope you can attend so I can hear what’s on your mind, answer questions and talk about what’s going on in our communities,” Findley stated in a newsletter on Oct. 27. “There's a lot to discuss and it will be so good to see you in person again.”
During a recent phone call with the newspaper, he discussed the recent redistricting of Oregon, in which lines were redrawn for Congressional, and Oregon House and Senate districts.
The redistricting plan, which was adopted by the Democrat-heavy Oregon Legislature during a special session in September, is now being challenged before the Oregon Supreme Court by several Republican plaintiffs, including former Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno, who alleges blatant gerrymandering.
Findley concurs.
“You are not supposed to gerrymander to fit candidates and parties,” he told the Argus. “When four districts of six are all going into the Portland metro area, that leaves Portland with significant input on statewide issues. I believe, in my definition, it’s gerrymandering.”
Findley was among his GOP Senate colleagues who voted no on the Congressional map, even speaking against it on the floor when it passed in the Senate and when it was amended in the House and the Senate concurred.
“The main reason was lack of public input and participation,” he said speaking of why he voted no. “The first time it came up for a vote, the redistricting committee had 22 public hearings and received thousands of comments on maps, and they did not change at all. There was zero reflected from those comments, and I felt it was wrong on every level.”
Findley says the public provided a lot of input and “were absolutely ignored.”
On the state legislative maps, there was a lot of discussion, he said, adding that it certainly appeared the same criteria applied to Congressional maps was applied to legislative boundaries, too.
“It appeared to be gerrymandered to support some incumbents while eliminating others,” he said.
Furthermore, Findley pointed out that some districts which were previously “swing districts” now have a majority party in strong solid Democratic districts.
“That gives me a little pause for concern,” he said. “They moved around a lot of borders and messed with a lot of people.”
The maps go into effect for the 2022 elections, and have been signed off by Gov. Kate Brown.
Outside of the Ontario stops, Findley will be in John Day on today and Baker City on Nov. 9, the latter of which District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Harney County is expected to attend.
Attendees can RSVP, but it is not necessary. To do so, or for more information, contact Findley at (503) 986-1730 or Sen.LynnFindley@oregonlegislature.gov.
Oregon House District 60 and Senate District 30 each include Malheur County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.