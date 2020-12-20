VALE
State Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, will be in Salem on Monday to participate in the third special session of the Oregon Legislature scheduled to deal with relief and other issues related to the effects of COVID-19.
In a release issued last week, Findley said lawmakers will be considering a new funding package which may total up to $800 million in relief and programs.
Among the proposals to be considered is extending the eviction moratorium on renters, while providing some assistance to certain landlords and temporarily allowing bars and restaurants to sell mixed drinks and cocktails to-go, plus some delivery.
One important proposal would give limited-liability protections to schools, which would open the door to getting more students back in classrooms and protect schools from frivolous lawsuits.
Lawmakers will also look at providing relief to victims of wildfires in early September and additional support for the public health systems dealing with the pandemic.
In addition, the Legislature will allocate additional funds for the Emergency Board to allocate funds to those in need.
Findley, who sits on the Emergency Board, which handles budget issues when the Legislature is not in session, said without the board the full Legislature would be convening for often to address funding state agencies and community partners.
