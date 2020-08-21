ONTARIO
Schools and the census were two of the main topics discussed during Thursday’s town hall session with state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and state Reps. Mark Owens, R-Crane and Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles.
Owens, who represents House District 60 and serves on the Crane School Board, said the three lawmakers and others had success in getting the school matrix for COVID-19 reevaluated so that in low population counties, 30,000 or less, it was easier to meet the standard for positive cases of the virus thereby enabling schools to reopen.
The effort shows that people who live in frontier school districts can keep their schools open and hopefully other districts can follow suit.
In answer to a question, Owens said that most schools will allow an online option if there is a medical concern.
Owens confirmed that $3.6 million was cut from the Oregon Promise program which provides scholarships to students going to community colleges, so 1,500 students were losing the funding. He said he and the other lawmakers will be requesting that those funds be restored.
Another concern Owens brought up is that rural counties are lagging behind the 2010 census in their census numbers. That can be a loss of $3,200 per person, he said, as population figures are used to calculate distribution of federal funds.
Malheur County’s numbers are lagging behind the previous census by about 59%.
For District 60 it figures out to be a loss of possible funding of about $1.2 billion in the next 10 years, or $112 million per year, Owen said.
There is a possibility for another congressional district in Oregon, Bonham said, so it is important to get a good count.
The problem appears to be a communication problem, particularly for people living rural areas who may not get the census materials, he said, and asked for people to help get the word out.
One person who called said she is a census worker who goes door-to-door, and the issues she has often found are people are not at home, they don’t have internet so cannot fill it out online, or they are angry with the government and don’t want anything to do with the census.
All the people have to do is tell us how many people live in the house, the caller said.
