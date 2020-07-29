ONTARIO — Two Ontario residents ended up in the hospital after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a commercial motor vehicle on Interstate 84 on Tuesday afternoon, and police are still looking for the driver of of the semi.

Following the crash, Gerald L. Snodgrass, 32, and his passenger, Clarissa Mata, 18, were taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, with Snodgrass being taken by ground ambulance and Mata being taken by air ambulance, according to state police. An update on their conditions was not available by press time.

According to a news release from Idaho State Police, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. west of Caldwell in the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

Police say Snodgrass was traveling east on the interstate in a 2000 Volkswagen Jetta, when a semi-truck failed to yield while changing lanes, pushing the car into the median where it rolled.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Police say the semi-truck did not stop at the accident, and are asking the public for help in locating it.

“The semi-truck is described as black in color with a logo of Idaho and a semi-truck coming out of it,” reads the release.” 

State Police continue their investigation into the crash.

